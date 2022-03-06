Artist's life, loves, challenges are in her work

Soon after entering the spacious, brightly lit, art-filled Hickory home of folk artist Barry Gurley Huffman and her husband, retired physician Allen Huffman, Barry handed me a stack of handbills advertising the March 26 Catawba Valley Pottery & Antiques Festival at the Hickory Metro Convention Center.
The Huffmans are serious collectors, and they’re faithful supporters of all things pottery in the Catawba Valley. They, like the festival itself, celebrate the area’s and state’s impressive pottery heritage and want people to know about it, see it, and cherish it as they do.
A while back, I got an email from Kay Gregory, retired educator and editor of “Isma,” the memoirs of Kay’s Catawba Valley grandmother, Isma Salome Moretz Huffman, and recollections of many of her descendants. Kay wrote, “My cousin’s wife, Barry Gurley Huffman, published a book in 2021. She is a painter, and this book is a retrospective of her life ... ‘Blue Voice, Bright Life: Visual Diary of a Self-Taught Artist’ ... tells the story of her life by sharing seventy paintings ... Quite frankly, I was blown away. I always knew that Barry painted, but I had no idea of the extensive nature of her work. Furthermore, she had another book published in 2018 titled ‘Steeples and Stones of Fair Color.’ It is a gorgeous volume that features paintings of historic churches located all over western North Carolina.”
Kay also pointed out, “Barry and her husband Allen Huffman have been a quiet but significant force in the Catawba County arts scene for many years. They have contributed an extensive collection of contemporary folk objects to the [Hickory Museum of Art].”
Off to Barry’s home I went, happy to talk to her for the second time, having interviewed her in 2017 about another of her books, “A Lady Goes to Sea with Essays for Her Children,” created while Barry traveled to Europe by herself on a cargo freighter.
I must stop here and say with complete honesty that I love, love, love Barry’s style. I’ve been to many museums around the world: in Paris, the Louvre and the Musee d’Orsay; in New York City, the Metropolitan Museum of Art; the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, Texas, where a traveling collection of Monets cost me an extra $18 to have a look-see; and so on. But, I’d rather study a Barry Huffman any day. She’s an untrained, self-taught, gifted portrayer of everyday things, everyday life. Her work, perspective, color choices, faces, settings, trees, way of creating an image that speaks to the onlooker — all unique and intriguing.
It’s folk art, yes, but it’s exceptional. At times, Barry’s work is childlike, simplistic. At others, it’s brilliant and detailed, full of testimony. One minute I want to show her paintings to my preschool-aged grandchildren; the next, I want to share them with my 80-something mother and mother-in-law. Barry’s approach puts me in mind of singers. Give a bunch the same song to perform, and some you’ll like, some will bore you, and one will sing with such an uncommon, ear-pleasing flair that you’ll ask to hear her version of another song and then another. Barry’s paintings sing.
“It’s been my life’s work,” she said, calculating that she has about 400 pieces now. “I had a great amount of fun doing it.”
Using acrylics or oils, Barry paints at her kitchen table, with the canvas lying flat. “I paint down,” she explained.
So many Barry Huffmans include weeping willows. “It’s become sort of a signature,” said Barry. “It’s because willows bend in strong wind. They don’t break.”
“Sometimes God is in the tree,” Barry pointed out. “His light.”
Barry’s life, loves, and challenges are in her work. Consider the death of her beloved mother, Louise McLaughlin Gurley of Robeson County. Barry painted Louise’s 1985 death at home, her transition to Heaven and Jesus welcoming her, the funeral service. “I paint what I am living and feeling and what interests me,” said Barry. “There’s a story in everything.”
One painting is titled “Housewife.” A very small Allen is napping on Barry’s necklace.
The 179-page “Blue Voice, Bright Life” is arranged chronologically and by subject. “I did the book as recognition of the fact that I’d been painting 50 years,” Barry reported. “[My paintings] represent the life of a middle-class woman who paints in this period of time that my life has been.”
In words and paintings, the book also offers history lessons, such as the settlement of Catawba County, and cultural comments. Said Barry in “Blue Voice, Bright Life,” “Keeping up with current events was an important part of our family life; at the dinner table there were daily discussions of the world around us and the world far away.” Her 1991 painting “Gulf Showdown” concerns Saddam Hussein and the U.S.’s Operation Desert Storm.
Barry admitted that she’s always questioned whether she’s a housewife or an artist. On the outside, she appears to be a comfortable, kind keeper of the home, a wife and mother. On the inside, she is a gatherer of impressions, events, feelings, and points of view. Also within her is a voice that wants to speak. The voice becomes paint; the message, the image. Toward the end of the book is a letter from Barry’s mentor and friend, Hickory artist Joe Robert LaFone, with whom Barry authored “LaFone Living Art” in 2015. Joe wrote, “In another work we see a snake, slithering through tall grass — an actual snake-in-the-grass. Barry has in her mind a human name for that snake; that name belongs to a distant cousin, known for being a wife beater.”
Reading Joe’s description put me on alert the next time I examined a Barry Huffman. Like poets, she offers imagery for us to decipher — or at least try to.
Barry said she didn’t choose to be a folk artist. Nor did she draw or paint as a child. “The style selected me,” she shared. “It’s from true, raw creativity.”
It is a language for her. In her book she stated, “Using paint on canvas, Masonite, or panel board, I recorded the passages of a woman’s life: my life. For five decades, I painted scenes from my and my family’s daily living, current events, religious inquiry, my questioning and grief, contemplation and acceptance.”
And it all started with a much-loved house and garden in Chapel Hill. “Allen was in residency,” said Barry. “He had a military obligation. We were moving to Germany.” Barry had installed many plants in her garden. She wanted a keepsake, but a photo wouldn’t do; not everything was blooming, so she decided to paint what the garden looked like at its glorious peak. It’s painting number one, 616 Tinkerbell, in “Blue Voice, Bright Life.”
“Blue Voice, Bright Life: A Visual Diary of a Self-Taught Artist” is available in the gift shop of the Hickory Museum of Art and on Amazon.
Email Barry Huffman at folkpot@charter.net.
