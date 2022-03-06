Artist's life, loves, challenges are in her work

Kay also pointed out, “Barry and her husband Allen Huffman have been a quiet but significant force in the Catawba County arts scene for many years. They have contributed an extensive collection of contemporary folk objects to the [Hickory Museum of Art].”

Off to Barry’s home I went, happy to talk to her for the second time, having interviewed her in 2017 about another of her books, “A Lady Goes to Sea with Essays for Her Children,” created while Barry traveled to Europe by herself on a cargo freighter.

I must stop here and say with complete honesty that I love, love, love Barry’s style. I’ve been to many museums around the world: in Paris, the Louvre and the Musee d’Orsay; in New York City, the Metropolitan Museum of Art; the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, Texas, where a traveling collection of Monets cost me an extra $18 to have a look-see; and so on. But, I’d rather study a Barry Huffman any day. She’s an untrained, self-taught, gifted portrayer of everyday things, everyday life. Her work, perspective, color choices, faces, settings, trees, way of creating an image that speaks to the onlooker — all unique and intriguing.