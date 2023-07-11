VALDESE — Artists nationwide are invited to register for the Valdese Plein Air Fest 2023, an event for oil, acrylic, watercolor and pastel painters held in Valdese.

Prize for first place is $500 plus an exhibition in the Rock School Arts Foundation gallery. Second prize is $250, third is $125, and people's choice is $75.

Registration ends when 40 artists have signed up, or on Aug. 15, whichever comes first. Each registered artist may submit one entry from their week of work for judging and a second artwork for sale and/or display. The registration fee — which includes admission for the artist and one guest to the reception on Sept. 16 — is $35.

Artists will have the option this year of having their artwork on display and sale following the event through Sept. 24.

The Rock School Arts Foundation, the Town of Valdese Tourism Office and Friends of the Valdese Recreation are hosting the event. Painters will paint one or more scenes outdoors during daylight hours, on event-stamped canvases, Sept. 9-15. The event kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 9, with artist check-in at the Valdese Recreation Center, and a full morning of events at McGalliard Park as part of Free Family Fun at the Falls, including an instructional session on plein air for kids.

The week continues with an artist meet-and-greet on Saturday night; a special chalk-painting event for kids and their parents and grandparents at the Valdese Recreation Center splash pad on Sunday, Sept. 10; Morning Coffee Walk and Talk at Valdese Lakeside Park on Tuesday, Sept. 12; Art Trivia Night on Wednesday evening; and the grand finale reception and wet paint sale on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 4-6 p.m. at the Old Rock School.

The evening features the work of the plein air artists, a wet paint sale, the awards for winning entries, live music by Denise Baxter Yoder and Suzanne Williams, peach bellinis and a selection of hors d’oeuvres. This is a ticketed event, and all attendees must purchase a ticket to be admitted. Your ticket is your entry for one of the door prizes, which will include hand-crafted wine by a local winemaker.

Artwork will be judged on Sept. 16 by Conover-based Clay James, who earned his MFA in Painting from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. worked for many years in the theatrical industry as a scenic designer and painter, was adjunct professor in the Theater and Art Department for Lenoir-Rhyne University and then program coordinator for the Lenoir-Rhyne art program.

Full event details and the artist registration forms are available online at valdesepleinairfest.com.

Plein air, pronounced "plehn air," is a French term that translates to "open air." It refers to the act of creating art, particularly painting, outdoors, directly in the natural environment, rather than in a studio or from reference photographs.