VALDESE — New Window Gallery will present artwork by Rodger Revlon of Valdese May 5-29.

Revlon creates acrylic collage and computer art. He enjoys working with collage using acrylics and other paints, paper, glue and canvas.

"I like to use recycled paper that would normally be thrown away," he said. "I am a huge fan of accidental art and many of my images are created without knowing the end result."

Revlon has experimented with the computer scanner as well and has some graphic art to show. Born in San Angelo, Texas, and raised in Dayton, Ohio, Revlon has been creating music and art since childhood. He and his bandmates were successful with their music and performance art group Dementia Precox of Dayton, Ohio, which began in 1981.

New Window Gallery is located at 150 W Main St. in downtown Valdese. The gallery is part of the Play It Again Records Building.

The gallery is also looking for interesting artists to participate in future events. Call the gallery at 828-874-1800 and ask for Mark or David.