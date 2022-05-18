Artist to discuss work during library program

HICKORY — An artist talk with Melissa Crosson will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, May 23, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Join the library in welcoming the local artist, being featured by ArtPop Street Gallery’s billboard project. Crosson's artwork will be up on display at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library through May. On Monday, she will discuss her path as an artist and her work that was chosen as part of this national project.

Crosson’s billboard work may also be seen at Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard and U.S. 70, and on I-40 West between exits 123 and 121.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. No registration is required for Monday's program.