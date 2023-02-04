HICKORY —Join artist Steve Wilson in The Learning Lab at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library for an in-depth stained-glass seminar on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m.

Wilson became intrigued by stained glass after visiting St. George Chapel at Windsor Castle. This led him to take a stained-glass course where he created his first piece, and he was hooked. Much of his work is a reflection of his interests including his love of nature and fondness for Christmas.

Those in attendance will be able to view some of his work, learn about the process of creating stained-glass pieces, and experience a hands-on demonstration of foiling glass.

Registration is required. To register or for more information call 828-304-0500 or visit the library online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.