Artist Support Grants available for region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Artists from Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell and McDowell counties are now eligible for Artist Support Grants, a one-year regional grant program developed by the North Carolina Arts Council in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant, operated by local arts councils, will fund professional and artistic development for emerging or established artists to create work, improve business operations, or bring work to new audiences. The Artist Support Grants replace the Regional Artist Project Grants (RAP-G) for one year.

The program will be administered by the Burke Arts Council, Caldwell Arts Council, United Arts Council of Catawba County, Iredell Arts Council, McDowell Arts Council Association, Hiddenite Center, and Rock School Arts Foundation, in partnership with the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Grants will range from $500 to $3,000. Artists must contact an administering organization staff member before submitting the application.

Catawba County artists should contact Kathryn Greathouse, executive director of the United Arts Council of Catawba County, at 828-324-4906 x 302 or at kgreathouse@artscatawba.org

To access the application, visit the Arts Council’s website at www.artscatawba.org.