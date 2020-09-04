Artist Support Grants available for region

HICKORY — Artists from Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell and McDowell counties are now eligible for Artist Support Grants, a one-year regional grant program developed by the North Carolina Arts Council in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant, operated by local arts councils, will fund professional and artistic development for emerging or established artists to create work, improve business operations, or bring work to new audiences. The Artist Support Grants replace the Regional Artist Project Grants (RAP-G) for one year.
The program will be administered by the Burke Arts Council, Caldwell Arts Council, United Arts Council of Catawba County, Iredell Arts Council, McDowell Arts Council Association, Hiddenite Center, and Rock School Arts Foundation, in partnership with the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Grants will range from $500 to $3,000. Artists must contact an administering organization staff member before submitting the application.
Catawba County artists should contact Kathryn Greathouse, executive director of the United Arts Council of Catawba County, at 828-324-4906 x 302 or at kgreathouse@artscatawba.org
To access the application, visit the Arts Council’s website at www.artscatawba.org.
Other regional contacts are as follows.
Alexander County: Donna Latham, donnahiddenitearts@gmail.org 828-632-6966;
Burke Arts Council: Deborah Jones, director@burkearts.org 828-433-7282;
Caldwell Arts Council: Ellen Ball, ellen@caldwellarts.com 828-754-2486;
Iredell Arts Council: John Koppelmeyer, jkoppelmyer@gmail.com 704-880-2101;
McDowell Arts Council Association, Susan Pyatt-Baker, mcdowellarts@gmail.com 828-652-8610;
Rock School Arts Foundation: Sharon Bowman, rsaf1893@gmail.com 828-838-9806.
