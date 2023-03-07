Newspapers provided a cheap canvas for Mark Bato’s early art as a young man in the Philippines. He used Wite-Out and acrylic paint to transform discarded newspapers into a backdrop where he could express his thoughts and emotions in colorful art reminiscent of graffiti.

Today, he draws in a sketch book.

Bato, 31, is a multimedia artist from the city of Tacloban in the Philippines. He and his wife landed in Hickory in late 2022, when she took a job as a nurse at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Bato’s centerpieces are often human or human-like figures with objects such as torpedoes for heads. His subjects are drawn with dramatic, expressive faces.

Many of Bato’s drawings start on paper. Once the sketch is complete, the image is scanned and finished digitally, he said. He also finishes the on-paper pieces in paint and Sharpies, creating several variations of a single drawing.

His art is inspired by his life experiences, Bato said. It is also how he copes with stress. “I just let my emotions pour into my art,” he said.

But the drawings are open for interpretation. Bato encourages others to consider what his work means to them personally, because everyone has their own perspective.

Bate said he has been drawing since he was 8 years old. He said his style developed from his love of graffiti and street art. Banksy and Ungga are two of his biggest inspirations, he said.

Banksy is described on Encyclopedia Britannica as an “anonymous British graffiti artist known for his antiauthoritarian art, often done in public places.”

Ungga is a prominent street artist in the Philippines and a founding member of the Philipinas Street Plan group, Bato said. The group describes themselves on their website as, “a community that has grown committed in showcasing and celebrating ephemeral artworks on streets. From graffiti, posters, stickers, objects and happenings.”

There is little difference between graffiti and street art, according to dictionary.com. The differences are in technique and intent.

“In terms of technique, street art tends to be image-based, whereas graffiti is more commonly word-based,” according to dictionary.com. “Regarding intent, graffiti artists are, in general, unconcerned with the public’s reaction to their work … in contrast, street art is created with a specific public audience in mind.”

Despite the prominence of graffiti and street art in the Philippines, Bato said his art was not well-liked there.

It has been well-received in the U.S., he said, and he hopes to sell prints and get more involved in the local art community.