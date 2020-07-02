Artist completes flower mural on Old Lenoir Road

The first of three murals planned for Old Lenoir Road has been completed.

Sara Jenne Echerd started the mural of the floral arrangement on the side of Mud Mamas Studio last week and completed it earlier this week.

Mud Mamas owner Dana Andreasson reached out to Echerd about the project.

Andreasson said she liked the colors in Echerd’s work and thought a mural by her would fit well with the studio wall. “I wanted something that didn’t necessarily need to stand for anything; I just wanted something beautiful,” Andreasson said. “As one of our mud mamas (artists) said, it’s like a welcome bouquet into Old Lenoir Road, and I thought that was really beautiful.”

At other points along the Hickory road, artists have begun or are about to begin work on two more murals.

Artist James Smith started working on his mural on the side of Metcalf’s Hibernation Station last week. The unfinished work depicted three horses on a blue background as of early Wednesday.

Charles Kimso is expected to begin the third mural later this month on the wall of his studio. The mural will include images of factory workers as homage to Ellis Mill which previously occupied the building.