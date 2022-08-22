Art teacher created his own comic book character; paints spacescapes

Painter Bob Ross meets outer space is how Chris Parsons describes his art.

Parsons has an exhibit hanging in the main gallery of the Lucas Mansion in the Hiddenite community of Alexander County. His paintings blend science-fiction portals and planets with water and forest landscapes. The exhibit is aptly called, “Out of this World.”

Parsons said his life revolves around art and inspiring creativity in others. Along with painting cosmic scenery, Parsons writes short novels, illustrates his own comic books and collects toys. Parsons puts his passion to work as he teaches art at Northview Middle School in Hickory.

Parsons, 51, describes himself as a big kid, which is how he is able to connect with students. He has been an art teacher for around 28 years, with the last five spent at Northview. His classroom walls and cabinets are decorated with comic books, action figures, toy cars, movie posters and replicas of famous paintings, such as the “Mona Lisa.”

Parsons shared his classroom techniques, the comic book hero he created and galactic inspirations. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How do you inspire creativity?

When you walk into my classroom, there are toys everywhere. I use the toys to inspire the kids to get ideas. I tell them, “Look around, find something you like and use your imagination.”

On the first day of class, I show “The Idiot Box” episode of SpongeBob SquarePants.

It’s perfect for explaining imagination, because SpongeBob and Patrick order a TV. They open up the box, take out the TV, throw the TV away, and then jump into the box.

They’re having all these adventures in the box and Squidward comes up, looks in and sees that it’s just SpongeBob and Patrick sitting in the box. Squidward asks, “What are you doing?” SpongeBob explains they are using their imaginations.

I use that throughout the whole year. I want my students to use their imaginations. That’s the No. 1 thing they’ve got to have. Some of the kids today haven’t built their imagination like older generations did growing up. That’s one of the bad things about technology. Technology has hampered the growth of imagination.

As a reward for my students, I will play SpongeBob episodes on Fridays, if they have behaved all week.

Why spacescapes?

I’ve been painting for most of my life. I am a disciple of Bob Ross. My dad and I used to watch Bob Ross when I was a kid. I’d come home every afternoon from school and we would watch Bob Ross. I also love space and science fiction.

I wanted to be able to take space but combine it with Bob Ross landscapes. I hadn’t been very successful until a trip to New York in 2013. My wife and I were in a church group with our kids, and we came across a street artist doing space stuff. I’m like, “That’s gorgeous. That’s beautiful. That’s exactly what I want to do.” I went home and I started watching YouTube videos of street artists. I went and bought spray paint.

I really got into it in 2014. I started practicing. That’s what I tell the kids, you’ve got to practice. I practiced and practiced and practiced.

How do you come up with ideas?

Sometimes, students give me ideas. We’ll be working on things in class, and I see something they’re doing that triggers an idea. I look at images. I love Pinterest.

I love sci-fi movies and shows. One of my favorites is “Stargate.” It ran for 10 years on TV. It’s about a military group that finds a ring in the desert in Egypt. When they pull the ring up, they find out it’s a portal. They power it up and it creates a wormhole that leads to different places. That’s where I got the idea about painting portals.

I’ve painted dome cities. I’ve been playing around with ancient ruins. I love history. I love social studies and studying about different things, different cultures. I get ideas from there. I’m a huge Japanese samurai fan, as well.

What is your comic book and what inspired it?

Knightraven is a super ninja. He’s been trained since birth in all kinds of martial arts. In issue 3, he accidentally picks up a piece of the Venom symbiote. He goes to an abandoned Hydra base and there’s a little drop on the floor. When he walks by, it gets on his cape and takes over. The cape comes to life and becomes his ally.

I even made my own standee (life-size cardboard cutout). I laid down on a piece of foam board and had my wife trace me. I have a Knightraven costume that I made and fake swords. I’ll pull them out, play with the kids. I’ll do poses and show how Knightraven fights. The students love it. They eat it up.

Knightraven is an amalgam of different characters that I grew up with, like the Phantom and Batman. Look at the origin of Batman. He was inspired by Sherlock Holmes, Zorro and Dracula. Those were the three inspirations for Bob Kane, the creator of Batman.