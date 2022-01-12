Art show, musical and playground opening

Creating in the Master’s Footsteps art show starts Friday

The Rock School Arts Foundation will showcase art from Tim Boyd, Bill Mixon, Brian Heath and Bennie Heath at the Old Rock School in Valdese. Art will be available for viewing in person Jan. 14 to Feb. 18 and online Jan. 14 to March 4. A reception will be held on Jan. 16 from 2-4 p.m.

The Green Room presents 'Disney’s Frozen, Jr.'

The Green Room Community Theatre will present the live version of “Disney's Frozen, Jr.” in the McCreary Theatre. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, such as “Do You Want to Build a Snowman,” “For the First Time in Forever,” “Let it Go” and more. The show will feature life-size Olaf and Sven puppets and special effects to transform the theater into a winter wonderland.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The cast includes 32 vocalists and dancers ages 18 and younger from the area. “Disney’s Frozen, Jr.” is directed and choreographed by Heather Archer and musically direction is by Cathy Banner.