Art show, musical and playground opening

Creating in the Master’s Footsteps art show starts Friday
The Rock School Arts Foundation will showcase art from Tim Boyd, Bill Mixon, Brian Heath and Bennie Heath at the Old Rock School in Valdese. Art will be available for viewing in person Jan. 14 to Feb. 18 and online Jan. 14 to March 4. A reception will be held on Jan. 16 from 2-4 p.m.
The Green Room presents 'Disney’s Frozen, Jr.'
The Green Room Community Theatre will present the live version of “Disney's Frozen, Jr.” in the McCreary Theatre. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, such as “Do You Want to Build a Snowman,” “For the First Time in Forever,” “Let it Go” and more. The show will feature life-size Olaf and Sven puppets and special effects to transform the theater into a winter wonderland.
The cast includes 32 vocalists and dancers ages 18 and younger from the area. “Disney’s Frozen, Jr.” is directed and choreographed by Heather Archer and musically direction is by Cathy Banner.
Tickets will be available to the public on Friday. Performance dates are Jan. 28, 29, 30 and Feb. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday shows are at 3 p.m.
Seats can be reserved by calling the box office at 828-464-6128. Box office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at thegreenroomtheatre.org. Ticket prices are $16 for adults and seniors, $14 for students (13 and older) and $8 for children age 12 and younger. All ticket prices include sales tax. Tickets can be purchased at the door starting one hour before the show (based on availability).
New playground opens on Saturday
On Saturday, the YMCA of Catawba Valley in Conover will have a public opening of the new play space that was built in December. The opening will be from 11 a.m. to noon if weather permits.
In October, kids from the community participated in a virtual Design Day where they presented their creative ideas of their dream playground. The new playground was designed with inspiration from the children’s drawings.