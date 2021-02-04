Art show, Ironwood open house, and more

Artists needed for upcoming show

HICKORY — Full Circle Arts is calling artists at all levels to create a valentine for its Wild and Crazy Valentine Show. The show will be on display Feb. 6 to March 6.

After being cooped up in so many ways this past year, Full Circle Arts feels it is time to break out and look for some fun. They invite artists and would-be artists in the area to join in. Let loose and express yourself, wild and crazy, in a valentine to show the world.

The wildest and craziest valentine will be chosen by John Gordon Ross and the prize is a CD titled, “2021 Vienna Philharmonic New Year's Concert with Riccardo Muti."

Valentines entered will be displayed in Full Circle Arts’ gallery and on the FCA website. Entries should be hand-delivered to and picked up from 42-B Third St. NW in Hickory, next door to McGuire’s Pub. Bring them by Saturday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. for an entry fee of $5. Be sure to visit ww.fullcirclearts.org and download the valentine agreement form.

Currently, FCA is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information is available by calling 828-322-7545, writing to PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603, or emailing gallery@fullcirclearts.org.