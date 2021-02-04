Art show, Ironwood open house, and more

Artists needed for upcoming show
HICKORY — Full Circle Arts is calling artists at all levels to create a valentine for its Wild and Crazy Valentine Show. The show will be on display Feb. 6 to March 6.
After being cooped up in so many ways this past year, Full Circle Arts feels it is time to break out and look for some fun. They invite artists and would-be artists in the area to join in. Let loose and express yourself, wild and crazy, in a valentine to show the world.
The wildest and craziest valentine will be chosen by John Gordon Ross and the prize is a CD titled, “2021 Vienna Philharmonic New Year's Concert with Riccardo Muti."
Valentines entered will be displayed in Full Circle Arts’ gallery and on the FCA website. Entries should be hand-delivered to and picked up from 42-B Third St. NW in Hickory, next door to McGuire’s Pub. Bring them by Saturday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. for an entry fee of $5. Be sure to visit ww.fullcirclearts.org and download the valentine agreement form.
Currently, FCA is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information is available by calling 828-322-7545, writing to PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603, or emailing gallery@fullcirclearts.org.
Annual open house planned
HICKORY — The public is invited to Ironwood Estate Orchids for an open house and sale event at the greenhouse from Saturday, Feb. 6, through Sunday, Feb. 14.
Ironwood Estate Orchids is owned and operated by Dale and Phyllis Erikson. The Eriksons have more than 30 years of experience growing and caring for orchids.
The open house is free to the public. The Eriksons will be on site and available to answer questions on the care of orchids.
The greenhouse is located at 3757 Sandy Ford Road, Hickory, NC, 28602. Due to COVID-19 regulations, this year the Eriksons will be taking appointments and ask that visitors wear face coverings and practice social distancing. To make an appointment email info@ironwoodorchids.com or perikson@twave.net, or call 828-294-3950 or 828-238-3604.
For more information, visit www.ironwoodorchids.com.
New exhibit opens at Earl Scruggs Center
SHELBY — The Earl Scruggs Center is proud to announce the opening of "African American Builders and Architects," a traveling exhibition that explores the extraordinary buildings across the state of North Carolina constructed by free black artisans and slaves during the pre-Civil War era.
Visitors to the exhibit will learn about the building styles and tools used by these individuals, as well as African folkways and traditions. The Historic Preservation Foundation of North Carolina produced the exhibition in cooperation with the Gallery of Art & Design at North Carolina State University.
In addition, co-curators Chavis Gash and the Earl Scruggs Center’s Zach Dressel present "Redefining Builders: The African American Communities of Cleveland County," as part of the new special exhibition.
This portion of the exhibition transitions the discussion from traditional builders to transformational builders of communities. It documents how African Americans built vibrant communities filled with churches, civic organizations, and businesses throughout Cleveland County.
The new special exhibition will open to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and run through Aug. 7. Programming associated with the exhibition will be announced through the Earl Scruggs Center’s website and social media pages.
Earl Scruggs Center hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours on Wednesdays until 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.earlscruggscenter.org or call 704-487-6233.