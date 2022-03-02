Art show, concerts and auditions

Tribute band to perform in Newton

The Classic Drifters will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Newton Performing Arts Center, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets range from $40 to $55. Tickets can be purchased on the Newton Performing Arts Center’s website.

The Classic Drifters are a tribute band to The Drifters, who were famous for several songs, including “Under the Boardwalk,” “This Magic Moment” and “There Goes My Baby.”

Art show reception is Sunday

The Rock School Arts Foundation will be hosting an exhibition featuring paintings and pottery featuring artists Helen Tueffel, Lynn King and Will Rogers.

A reception will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

The exhibition will be up from March 4 to April 8 in two of the galleries at the Old Rock School in Valdese. The art will be featured on the foundation’s website from March 4 to April 22.

The Old Rock School is at 400 Main St. W, Valdese. The school is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Violinist joins symphony for concert