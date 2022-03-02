Art show, concerts and auditions

Tribute band to perform in Newton
The Classic Drifters will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Newton Performing Arts Center, with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Tickets range from $40 to $55. Tickets can be purchased on the Newton Performing Arts Center’s website.
The Classic Drifters are a tribute band to The Drifters, who were famous for several songs, including “Under the Boardwalk,” “This Magic Moment” and “There Goes My Baby.”
Art show reception is Sunday
The Rock School Arts Foundation will be hosting an exhibition featuring paintings and pottery featuring artists Helen Tueffel, Lynn King and Will Rogers.
A reception will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
The exhibition will be up from March 4 to April 8 in two of the galleries at the Old Rock School in Valdese. The art will be featured on the foundation’s website from March 4 to April 22.
The Old Rock School is at 400 Main St. W, Valdese. The school is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Violinist joins symphony for concert
Violinist Tai Murray will perform with the Western Piedmont Symphony on Saturday as part of the group’s Masterworks concert series.
The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. at P.E. Monroe Auditorium at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Tickets range from $25 to $45.
Murray has performed with ensembles around the world, including the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Los Angeles Philharmonic.
Murray will be featured in Felix Mendelssohn’s “Violin Concerto in E Minor.” The symphony also will perform Amy Beach’s “Gaelic Symphony” and Maxwell Davies’ “An Orkney Wedding With Sunrise.”
American roots music event is Saturday
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir will present the 24th annual Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase concert “Ain’t Misbehavin’: a Celebration of American Roots Music.”
The show is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $13 for adults and $6 for students and children.
A pre-showcase dinner buffet will be held at 5:30 p.m. upstairs at the center. Cost of dinner is $17, and reservations are required. Tickets can be purchase on the center’s website.
Local band Strictly Clean and Decent organized the show and will be the host. Other featured performers include The Page Brothers, the Never B’s and the Shelby Rae Moore Band. Nancy Posey will serve as master of ceremonies.
“Thumbelina” auditions at The Green Room
The Green Room will host auditions for “Thumbelina" from 4-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Under the direction of Grace Bollinger, a group of young performers will build a show that will be performed at the Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts, as well as at various other libraries and parks. Show dates are April 22-24, April 30 and May 7.
Actors only need to attend one night of auditions. Actors will be asked to tell a short, funny story, perform cold readings from the script and play improv games. Actors must be available for all performances.
Auditions will be held at the Old Post Office Playhouse at 10 South Main Ave., Newton. Actors will enter at the lower-level door at the back of the building.