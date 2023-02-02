HICKORY — Pops and Momma Rose Art are a creative duo from Greensboro specializing in improv art quilts, and they will be in Hickory on Feb. 9 to present the programs for Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild.

Those meetings will be at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and will be held at Holy Trinity Church located at 547 Sixth St. NW in Hickory.

Pops and Momma Rose Art will present their interpretation of improv art quilt design, which most often comes from many sources, but primarily from the quilt makers of Gees Bend who have influenced them with abstract design and unique interpretations of traditional design. The softness of hand quilting and the dimensional quality of the quilting process is their inspiration to create unique art quilts for home décor.

Pops and Momma Rose Art also conduct workshops and tutorials about improv art quilting, do artist presentations and portfolio trunk shows. They work both in person and virtually and are informative and fun. Pops and Momma also do a lot with custom pop art pet portraits.

Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild is a 501-(C)(3) entity and as such they do many community projects. Sometime during February, they plan to have a box for members to bring contributions for Family Guidance Center. The center is in need of toiletries, personal journal and ink pens, coloring books for adults and children, markers and crayons, cleaning supplies and paper items.

Anyone wishing to know more about the guild can access them on either Facebook or Instagram at Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild. There is also an open invitation for anyone with an interest in quilting to attend a meeting free of charge. If there are still questions, you may call 817-243-8959.