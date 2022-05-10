 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Art on permanent loan to board of elections

voting

Shown, from left, are Tiffany Canaday, president of LWVCV; Beth S. Shuford, artist; Amanda Duncan, Director of the Catawba County Board of Elections; and Barry Cheney, Chair of the Catawba County Board of Elections.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

NEWTON — The League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley (LWVCV) is loaning to the Catawba County Board of Elections a work of stained glass for display in their office on the Government Complex in Newton.

"Sisters of Tenacity" by Beth S. Shuford was given to the league by the artist after it was created and exhibited in the Hickory Museum of Art's Suffrage Show in 2020.

This is a long-term loan that will stay in place until the Catawba County Board of Elections decides they no longer have a use for this piece of art. At that time the piece will be returned to the league. More information about the League of Women Voters in the Catawba Valley is available on its website, lwvcv.org.

