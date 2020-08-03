Art museum aims to lift voices of those fighting racial injustice

“Our exhibition team knew we needed to help,” he said. “We said, ‘We really need to open our gallery to be a safe space.’ … We really believe that art can be an amazing portal for new conversations and new ways to see the world.”

They changed their plan for the Coe Gallery, instead deciding to use the 750-square-foot canvas to invite the community to submit ideas for the piece.

“The response was just so overwhelmingly positive,” Carfagno said.

Several artists are already painting — one at a time to allow for social distancing — and eventually, they hope to have the entire canvas full, Carfagno said.

People have also submitted poetry, and one one children's art group may participate, he said. Any level of artist is welcome.

The first artist to start painting was Amarrian Brown, a defensive back for Lenoir-Rhyne University football. He paints between lifting weights in the morning and workouts in the afternoon, Carfagno said.

The museum staff has gotten to know him through his work, he said.

“It’s been a project that is generating connections,” he said. “We’re meeting new people, we’re listening and learning.”