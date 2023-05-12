GRANITE FALLS — The Caldwell Arts Council and the Town of Granite Falls are sponsoring the annual Art in the Park concert on Monday, May 15, beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s concert will be held at the Granite Falls Recreation Center on Field No. 2. The featured artist for Art in the Park will be Fox and Company.

Fox and Company is a six-piece dance band that will play a variety of hits.

Anywherez Fine will have their food truck on site to sell food and beverages to enjoy during the performance.

The annual Art in the Park concert is held in Granite Falls as a public service to the community. Admission is free. Bring your lawn chairs and spend the evening listening to live music at the Granite Falls Recreation Center. In case of rain, the concert will be held on Monday, June 5.

This project received support from the Caldwell Arts Council and the North Carolina Arts Council, an agency of the Department of Cultural Resources.