HIDDENITE — In recognizing and celebrating Black History Month, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is featuring works by local artist Phyllis Bailey. Bailey is retired from Mitchell Community College and has done extensive research on the history of the African American community within the local region.

Her research focuses on family genealogies, veterans’ groups, churches, schools, businesses, and civic groups. Bailey’s works have been displayed in libraries, county fairs, schools, clubs, and at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center. Bailey is a member of the Brushy Mountain Quilters Guild. She often shares aspects of her research in textile form.

Her exhibit includes text panels, historic photos, and educational textiles. Visitors can view this exhibit at the Lucas Mansion’s West Gallery room through Feb. 25.

All art exhibits are free and open to the public during the hours of 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

To learn more about the Hiddenite Center or the Brushy Mountain Quilters Guild, call 828-632-6966, visit hiddenitearts.org, or email info@hiddenitearts.org.