Art gallery, summer camps, and a drone workshop

Check out our weekly Buzz Briefs section for local happenings in the Catawba Valley.
Online gallery announced at Hiddenite art center
HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is pleased to present the art of the Holt Family Art Farm in an online gallery tour through July 10.
The Holts are Stan and Carol Holt and their son, Nic, and daughter, Jessica. This family exhibit presents each of their artistic talent and their shared interests particularly their pottery. They have chosen to honor the memory of Carol’s mother, JoAn Hedrick by including a number of her paintings in the family exhibit. Like her family members, she enjoyed drawing, painting, creating pottery, and calligraphy. Her paintings are included in the online tour.
The Holts live in Iredell County where they create their unique pottery designs at the Holt Family Art Farm. The Holt family’s affordably priced pottery is available for sale in the Lucas Mansion Gift Shop. The Holts’ pottery booth at Hiddenite Celebration of the ARTS is a favorite of festival goers.
Stan Holt shares his earliest memory of an interest in art when he drew on the bedroom walls. “I don’t remember my mother getting mad; I do remember her covering the walls with newsprint and saying, ‘Have at it.’” Stan Holt’s experience includes freelance art, graphic design, illustrator, commercial graphics, and starting his own business.
Carol Holt’s decision to pursue a degree in art was the result of winning an art scholarship at Mitchell Community College. After graduating with a BA in Art from UNC-Wilmington, she worked at the university’s printing services department as a lithographer.
While living in Wilmington, she conducted art workshops for children at Foy Plantation, Wrightsville Beach Recreation Center, and St. John’s Museum of Art. She continues to integrate art with English language arts as a fifth-grade teacher at Scotts A+ Elementary School.
Nic Holt, with a degree in mechanical engineering, is mostly self-taught in ceramics and continuously experiments with forms and glazes developing uniqueness in his work. Each piece is new, interesting, and different from all the others.
Jessica Holt is a student at UNC-Greensboro pursuing her studio arts degree.
The Hiddenite Center looks forward to opening soon with return to regular hours of Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. based on the guidelines regarding COVID-19.
Until then, the public is encouraged to view the exhibit online on the Center’s website at www.hiddenitearts.org and on Facebook. To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org
Catawba Science Center accepting applications for summer camps
HICKORY — Registration is underway for Catawba Science Center’s (CSC) 2020 Summer Fun Science Camps. CSC’s Summer Fun is currently open to rising first- through ninth-graders, with a multitude of classes aimed at every age group within that range.
Camps offered cover a wide range of topics including science of forensics, weather, sound and more. Campers can work with CSC’s animal care staff to learn what it takes to care for CSC’s live animals, extract DNA from bacteria, find out what the deal is with electricity, and learn about 3D printing.
CSC’s Summer Fun Science Camps will run through Aug. 14. You can choose one or multiple weeks of classes. Summer Fun classes are also flexible for those with busy schedules. SciFun classes are offered from 10 a.m. to noon, Sunrise Science from 7:30-10 a.m. for early options, and Afternoon Adventures from 12-5:30 p.m. All-day options are also available.
During this time of social distancing CSC is committed to ensuring camp is a safe experience for all. Guidelines passed down from state and local officials are being adhered to including the wearing of face coverings, social distancing, limited class sizes, and more. View the complete policy listed on the first page of the Summer Fun guide on the website.
Scholarships and payment plans are available. For more info on classes or how to register visit www.CatawbaScience.org or call 828-322-8169.
Virtual drone workshop to be held through Hickory Public Library
HICKORY — If you have ever been interested in flying a drone, join us virtually at Hickory Public Library to view a video presentation available on the library’s Facebook page beginning June 30.
Licensed UAV (drone) pilot Chad Austin takes you through the ins and outs of being a drone operator. He discusses common flight procedures, safety, hobbyists versus commercial pilots, different types of drones (UAV), different uses and more. Austin will go over aerial photography and video techniques, exploring popular uses for drones.
Austin is an FAA-approved, Part 107 license holder and flies drones commercially. He has been flying since 2015, and logged hundreds of flight hours. He also owns Chad Austin Inc., a marketing and media company that specializes in marketing, web development, videography, photography, graphic design, music and audio and 360 tours. For more information about Chad Austin, visit: chadaustin.com/about-chad-austin-and-the-multimedia-experience/.
The video will be available through a link on Hickory Public Library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/HickoryPublicLibrary/, beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30. For more information, call 828-304-0500.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.