Art exhibition created especially for children

HICKORY — Hickory Museum of Art’s show “juniorHMA: The Exhibition” was designed and created especially for children and their families to encourage engagement with Hickory Museum of Art’s collection.

Every artwork in the show has a corresponding hands-on interactive that highlights a different element of art. Jon Carfagno, the museum’s executive director, commented, “This first-of-its-kind installation of the museum’s collection reflects the best of our mission. We look forward to welcoming learners of all ages and backgrounds to galleries for this fun, interactive exhibition, which features a diverse array of art from different time periods and traditions that represent the richness of our holdings.”

Whether exploring with Legos, designing with a giant Lite Brite, or trying their hand at weaving, kids will have a tactile experience of the creative process. The paintings and sculpture chosen from HMA’s collection will also be installed in a fun, appealing way to spark interest for children. Working with the Autistic Education Foundation, the museum will introduce additional sensory components, wayfinding, and a picture exchange communication system.

This exhibition is sponsored by TSH Charitable Foundation, City of Hickory, and annual sponsor, Shurtape Technologies.