Art exhibition created especially for children

HICKORY — Hickory Museum of Art’s show “juniorHMA: The Exhibition” was designed and created especially for children and their families to encourage engagement with Hickory Museum of Art’s collection.
Every artwork in the show has a corresponding hands-on interactive that highlights a different element of art. Jon Carfagno, the museum’s executive director, commented, “This first-of-its-kind installation of the museum’s collection reflects the best of our mission. We look forward to welcoming learners of all ages and backgrounds to galleries for this fun, interactive exhibition, which features a diverse array of art from different time periods and traditions that represent the richness of our holdings.”
Whether exploring with Legos, designing with a giant Lite Brite, or trying their hand at weaving, kids will have a tactile experience of the creative process. The paintings and sculpture chosen from HMA’s collection will also be installed in a fun, appealing way to spark interest for children. Working with the Autistic Education Foundation, the museum will introduce additional sensory components, wayfinding, and a picture exchange communication system.
This exhibition is sponsored by TSH Charitable Foundation, City of Hickory, and annual sponsor, Shurtape Technologies.
“We are grateful to our generous sponsors for supporting this project, which we think will be a great summer escape for parents, caregivers, and camps," Carfagno said.
“juniorHMA: The Exhibition” will also be used to introduce a new campaign designed for all children, reflecting HMA’s core belief of complete inclusivity. The campaign theme, "Creativity is my Super Power," will have engagement opportunities throughout the museum for children to “power up” their creativity. Each child will receive a power pack to fuel their creativity in the museum and at home.
Hickory Museum of Art will continue to monitor and follow current guidance from Gov. Roy Cooper and the CDC. All exhibition surface spaces will be regularly sanitized throughout the day. In addition, hand-sanitizer stations will be available for use throughout the gallery. Museum staff and guests are required to wear masks per established state guidelines.
“juniorHMA: The Exhibition” opened to the public Saturday, and will remain available through Sept. 19 in the Shuford Gallery. Museum operating hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 PM p.m.and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.
The museum is on the SALT Block, 243 Third Ave., NE, Hickory. Admission is free. Visit www.HickoryArt.org or call the museum at 828-327-8576, ext 201.