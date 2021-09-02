Art crawl, film debut and more

Ramsey kicks off Hickory music series
The city of Hickory’s 2021 Sails Original Music Series kicks off this Friday at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Hickory with Asheville indie folk artist Tyler Ramsey.
Equally adept at playing guitar, keyboards, bass and percussion, Ramsey has distinguished himself as a gifted songwriter, a sublime vocalist and an inventive, influential musician.
“Tyler always makes you feel like you are in the presence of a musical mad-scientist,” says Bob Sinclair, event coordinator for the Sails Original Music Series. “I’ve seen him hold an audience spellbound as a one-man band with just a drum and guitar; excite a theater crowd with his engaging performances as part of the band Band of Horses; to his current band project that he will bring to us under the Sails.”
The Sails Original Music Series concerts are scheduled for nearly every week through the end of October.
Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Union Square businesses will sell beer and wine in special marked cups that can be consumed on Union Square. There are a variety of nearby restaurants to also patronize.
For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.
‘The Untouchables’ film debuts Saturday
Redhawk Publications will debut a documentary and book on the 1964 Untouchables and Ridgeview High School during a special celebration of the football team held Saturday at 10 a.m.
The documentary, titled “The Untouchables: The Perfect Season of the 1964 Ridgeview High Panthers,” will be shown at approximately 11 a.m. during the celebration, which takes place at the Samuel Davis Multipurpose Field, across the street from Brown Penn Recreation Center in Hickory.
The film highlights the 1964 Ridgeview High School football team, which not only won a state championship but also shut out each of its opponents that season — winning by a combined scored of 446-0. Many of the team’s records still stand today.
After the African-American high school was shut down when integration finally came, the story of their feat remained popular in the Ridgeview neighborhood, but few outside knew of that phenomenal season.
“The Untouchables: The Perfect Season of the 1964 Ridgeview High Panthers” tells the story, not only of their accomplishment, but also of a resurgence of interest in the team more than 50 years after the fact.
CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw will speak during the celebration as well as Richard Eller, professor of history at CVCC and the historian in residence at the Catawba County Museum of History, who wrote the book and made the documentary.
A free screening of the documentary will be held later that day during a Black Catawba County event at CVCC’s Tarlton Complex at 4 p.m. The film will also be available to be viewed on the online platform Vimeo.
A book by the same name created by Redhawk Publications will be available for purchase.
The celebration of Ridgeview High School and the 1964 Untouchables will also feature an unveiling of murals created by artist Adele James McCarty, a special recognition by Hickory Mayor Hank Guess and remarks by members of the 1964 Untouchables.
For more information on the documentary and book highlighting the 1964 Untouchables, contact Patricia Thompson at pthompson994@cvcc.edu.
Downtown Hickory Art Crawl slated
On Sept. 9, the Downtown Hickory Art Crawl will bring artists, art demonstrations and music to downtown Hickory. Many artists and galleries will be displaying their creations in a walkable four-block area. There will be pottery, paintings, woodworking and more.
The kickoff party will begin at 5 p.m. at Full Circle Arts, 42-B Third St. NW. Maps of the art crawl route and the participants will be available.
The Western Piedmont Symphony will hold its third Side/Show event in multiple downtown Hickory locations. This event is free to the public courtesy of the city of Hickory and will be a part of Downtown Hickory’s Art Crawl.
Everyone is encouraged to social distance and wear a mask if able.
The Downtown Hickory Art Crawl is hosted by the Hickory Downtown Development Association and sponsored by Allegra Printing.
The art crawl includes Full Circle Arts’ ninth annual Tiny Art Show. There will be a Tiny Art Show by students from several schools at the same time.
Visitors will be able to view many very small works of art, most of them for sale at affordable prices. The artwork will be on display Sept. 9 through Oct. 9 at Full Circle Arts’ gallery during regular hours.
Artists may enter their work Sept. 2 or 4. Maximum size of art, 7 inches, maximum size with frame or base, 12 inches, $10 for up to five entries. More information is at www.fullcirclearts.org.
Salute trail run honors 9/11 victims
On Sept. 11, Shining Hope Farms will host a 5K and 10K trail run at its Conover location. The trail run, at 8 a.m., will honor veterans, first responders, law enforcement and those lost on 9/11. The proceeds from this event will be used to provide scholarships for participants in Shining Hope Farms’ Saddles and Salutes program.
Event attendees will enjoy five miles of trails along Lake Hickory on the farm’s sprawling 120 acres. The 5K or 10K option can be walked or run and both will be chip timed. Registration includes a T-shirt, and there will be an awards ceremony with a food truck, fun for the family and music after the race.
Shining Hope Farms’ Saddles and Salutes program is designed to help veterans thrive in the process of reintegrating from military to civilian life through therapeutic group horseback riding lessons with other veterans.
Those interested in signing up or supporting a service member can do so at shininghopesaluterun.s2fevents.com.