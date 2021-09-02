Art crawl, film debut and more

Everyone is encouraged to social distance and wear a mask if able.

The Downtown Hickory Art Crawl is hosted by the Hickory Downtown Development Association and sponsored by Allegra Printing.

The art crawl includes Full Circle Arts’ ninth annual Tiny Art Show. There will be a Tiny Art Show by students from several schools at the same time.

Visitors will be able to view many very small works of art, most of them for sale at affordable prices. The artwork will be on display Sept. 9 through Oct. 9 at Full Circle Arts’ gallery during regular hours.

Artists may enter their work Sept. 2 or 4. Maximum size of art, 7 inches, maximum size with frame or base, 12 inches, $10 for up to five entries. More information is at www.fullcirclearts.org.

Salute trail run honors 9/11 victims

On Sept. 11, Shining Hope Farms will host a 5K and 10K trail run at its Conover location. The trail run, at 8 a.m., will honor veterans, first responders, law enforcement and those lost on 9/11. The proceeds from this event will be used to provide scholarships for participants in Shining Hope Farms’ Saddles and Salutes program.