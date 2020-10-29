Art challenge, theater production, and more

An example of this challenge is a painting by Elizabeth Krumroy who is currently the Hiddenite Center’s Emerging Artist. “The Girl with the Face Mask” wears a face mask and holds a can of Lysol in her painting as a spin off of the “Girl with a Pearl Earring” originally painted by Johannes Vermeer.

Theater plans upcoming virtual production

HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre recently announced the cast of its second online streaming production, “The Jungle Fun Room,” a comedy by Brian Hampton directed by Allison Andrews.

Performances will be streamed live from the Firemen’s Kitchen Nov. 13-21. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 2 and will be available online at hickorytheatre.org or by phone through the theater box office at 828-328-2283.

In “The Jungle Fun Room,” Screg, Eve, and Shelly are struggling actors working birthday parties at the zoo. It’s a secret hiding place for them, their dreams, and their ambitions. But when Trevor, an eager new employee, arrives — followed by Hillary Parker, the birthday girl’s Oscar-winning mom — all are thrown into hilarious mayhem. It’s a mixture of farce and drama mixed in with the story of the one who got away.