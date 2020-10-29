Art challenge, theater production, and more

Oct. 31 deadline for Art in Lockdown Challenge
HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center invites people of all ages to share works of art created as a result of the pandemic lockdown in the upcoming Art in Lockdown Challenge.
Works may include paintings, drawings, quilts, sketches, songs, poetry or other creative forms. All experience levels from beginners to advanced are welcome to join and help us find celebration in this time of uncertainty.
Entries will be accepted through Oct. 31. Entry forms are available on the Center’s website www.hiddenitearts.org, by emailing info@hiddenitearts.org, or by calling the Center at 828-632-6966.
Works must be submitted digitally in jpeg format, media files, or word documents for literary works and emailed to info@hiddenitearts.org. Works will be displayed in the Center’s Art In Lockdown exhibit which will be featured digitally during November and December at www.hiddenitearts.org, the Center’s Facebook page and E-news.
Multiple entries will be accepted in multiple categories. The Center encourages participation as a way to bring healing and joy to the community as they document the Great Lockdown of 2020 for generations to come.
A $100 cash award will be awarded to the most thought-provoking entry judged by the Hiddenite Center’s board of directors.
An example of this challenge is a painting by Elizabeth Krumroy who is currently the Hiddenite Center’s Emerging Artist. “The Girl with the Face Mask” wears a face mask and holds a can of Lysol in her painting as a spin off of the “Girl with a Pearl Earring” originally painted by Johannes Vermeer.
Theater plans upcoming virtual production
HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre recently announced the cast of its second online streaming production, “The Jungle Fun Room,” a comedy by Brian Hampton directed by Allison Andrews.
Performances will be streamed live from the Firemen’s Kitchen Nov. 13-21. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 2 and will be available online at hickorytheatre.org or by phone through the theater box office at 828-328-2283.
In “The Jungle Fun Room,” Screg, Eve, and Shelly are struggling actors working birthday parties at the zoo. It’s a secret hiding place for them, their dreams, and their ambitions. But when Trevor, an eager new employee, arrives — followed by Hillary Parker, the birthday girl’s Oscar-winning mom — all are thrown into hilarious mayhem. It’s a mixture of farce and drama mixed in with the story of the one who got away.
In the roles of the struggling actors, Christian Underwood will be Screg, Joey Nuhfer is Trevor, Rocket Claman is Eve, and Sierra Doyle-Rios is Shelly. Oscar-winning actress Hillary is played by Holley Dagenhardt. The understudies are played by Mason Burr and Jennifer Canterbury.
Performances of “The Jungle Fun Room” will be streaming live Fridays and Saturdays (Nov. 13, 14, 20 and 21) and Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. There is a matinee performance on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $18 for individual streaming and $30 for families or groups. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 2 and will be available online at hickorytheatre.org or by phone through the theater box office at 828-328-2283.
ALFA plans Red Ribbon Gala
HICKORY — The AIDS Leadership Foothills-area Alliance (ALFA) announced plans for its first Red Ribbon Gala.
For fans of ALFA's annual Winter Gala and Uncorked wine tasting and silent auction, this year there is a socially-distanced twist. ALFA is continuing their 20-plus-year tradition of kicking off the holiday season, this year with the Red Ribbon Gala on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $100 and include a take-out dinner for two from Café Rule, which will include a main course (chicken or vegetarian option), salad, side and dessert. Also included in tickets is a bottle of Jones von Drehle Vineyards wine.
Guests will also be treated to a fun live-streaming event hosted by DeVida including the presentation of the 2020 Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams Legacy Award, chatting up participants as they go through the "gourmet drive through," and a few surprises along the way. Money raised will be used to support ALFA’s vision: Eliminating stigma and barriers to care to create a future free of HIV.
“Every year ALFA friends and family look forward to celebrating the holiday season together at ALFA's Winter Gala. ALFA decided to keep this long-standing tradition but reinvent it for 2020. We hope that our guests will enjoy the opportunity to connect in a safe, socially distanced way," said Chris Kliesch, CEO.
Tickets are available at alfainfo.org/redribbongala. Purchase by Nov. 1. The live stream event is available to all at no charge by tuning in to their Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.
