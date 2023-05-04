Around 100 people gathered to break bread and pray together at Moretz Mills in Hickory on Thursday morning.

The people were attending the YMCA of Catawba Valley’s 35th annual breakfast on the National Day of Prayer.

Among the crowd was Terry Phillips. Phillips is the director of multicultural affairs at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Phillips is also a board member for the YMCA of Catawba Valley.

“I am praying for inclusion,” Phillips said. He added that he prays for the world and Catawba County to be places where all people feel welcomed.

Theresa Watkins said she is praying for the nation to turn back to God. Watkins and her husband are members of a prayer group at the Adrian L. Shuford Jr. YMCA in Conover.

Watkins mentioned that while the prayer group was eating breakfast, they were rejoicing about answered prayers. She said one of the members nearly died because of COVID. She said the group is thankful that member was able to attend the breakfast without the assistance of an oxygen tank.

Her husband, Percil Watkins, was one of the speakers at the event. He spoke about what the C in YMCA means. YMCA is an acronym for Young Men’s Christian Association.

Percil Watkins said that some say the YMCA should plaster the word "Christian" everywhere. He asked those people to think about how the word "Christian" is only mentioned in the holy Bible three times. He said in the instances where the word "Christian" is used, it is because of people describing the disciples that embody the attributes of Jesus Christ.

“That's what should stand out in our community, the attributes of Christ,” Percil Watkins said. “We shouldn't have to proclaim it. It should show in our lives and the way we live. All fruits of the spirit must stand out from us. We should strive to be disciples. Strive to live as Christ lives and let that be testimony to the world.”

The main speaker was Andrew Rawls, the senior pastor at Viewmont Baptist Church. Rawls preached about learning how to pray.

“Do you believe that God actually answers prayer?” Rawls asked. The crowd answered with a unified yes.

“It seems like a silly question to ask at a prayer breakfast,” Rawls said. “But it's a necessary one. You said, ‘Yes.’ So, if the answer is, ‘Yes, God answers prayer,’ why don't we pray like it?”

Rawls said prayer aligns people with the will of God and pulls them into the presence of God. Prayer allows people to open their eyes and hearts, he said.

“Time spent in prayer is never time wasted,” Rawls said.