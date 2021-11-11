Army veteran Robert Helton remembers friend killed in Iraq

“We did everything,” he said. “We set up units all along Route 1 to secure the supply lines.”

He once fell into a canal during one of his tours in Iraq. He couldn’t make it out himself. “I nearly drowned,” he said.

“There were several times throughout that I thought ‘Well, I’m already dead. I might as well stay calm,’” he explained. “It might sound nuts, but at some point you realize there is nothing you can do.”

Helton stood in place and felt the bank moving away under his feet. “I was standing with my rifle over my head the entire time like an idiot,” he said.

An interpreter assigned to his unit was lowered to Helton, grabbed his vest and rescued him from the canal.

“Several experiences like that where it’s just moments that you think ‘Well, I’m not going to make it so I might as well make it look good.’”

Helton went back to Iraq for a second tour with the knowledge he had from the first. He took on a leadership role and taught soldiers around him.

He was traveling in a Humvee with his new team soon after their tour began.