Army veteran Robert Helton remembers friend killed in Iraq

The challenges Robert Helton, 38, faced in his first tour of duty in Iraq taught him to be a leader. But what he learned was not without sacrifice. During that first tour, he lost a friend.
On Dec. 12, 2005, Jared Kubasak and Helton went to breakfast in a dining hall. They were serving a yearlong tour in Baghdad, Iraq. “When we were leaving, this guy bumped into him, and he did it intentionally and it was because he was from another unit and some people really cared about that,” Helton said.
Kubasak ranted to Helton about the incident much of the morning.
Helton recalled the last thing he said to Kubasak. “I said, ‘I’m so glad I got to spend this quality time with you,’ and I said it sarcastically,” Helton said. “Twenty minutes later, he was dead.”
Helton felt the ground move as he was riding down a highway in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle.
He rushed to the site of the explosion.
Another soldier pulled Helton from his vehicle and asked for the fire extinguisher. “I gave it to him and asked, ‘What’s wrong?’”
Helton saw Kubasak’s vehicle on fire. “We all ran to try to drag Jared out, and it turns out his legs had gotten trapped in the explosion,” he said. “I’m sure he was dead, but you still don’t care. We did everything we could.”
Helton was told the soldiers had to go, and that there was nothing he could do for Kubasak. “Part of the concern was we were trying to save him and the ammunition started to cook off,” Helton said. “It’s one of those moments you can’t forget. He (the lieutenant) looked at us so calmly and said, ‘Guys, it’s time to go.’”
The soldiers left to prevent more of them from being killed by explosions.
Helton said Kubasak was killed by a pressure switch IED. “It killed Jared outright, but it took me years to accept that, because we couldn’t get him out,” Helton said.
Helton served in the Army from October 2003 to January 2010 as a cavalry scout. He transferred to the military police. “I saw military police training the Iraqi police and thought: ‘You know what? If there is a future in this, that’s it,’ so I reenlisted to change jobs,” he said.
Joining the military was something he had considered once graduating high school. Instead he went to college and studied to become a history teacher.
“There was so many people joining at the time, there were few spots available,” he said.
After 9/11, he rethought his career path and decided to once again look at joining the Army.
Helton primarily worked in an area of Baghdad known as “The Mixing Bowl” during two of his tours.
“We did everything,” he said. “We set up units all along Route 1 to secure the supply lines.”
He once fell into a canal during one of his tours in Iraq. He couldn’t make it out himself. “I nearly drowned,” he said.
“There were several times throughout that I thought ‘Well, I’m already dead. I might as well stay calm,’” he explained. “It might sound nuts, but at some point you realize there is nothing you can do.”
Helton stood in place and felt the bank moving away under his feet. “I was standing with my rifle over my head the entire time like an idiot,” he said.
An interpreter assigned to his unit was lowered to Helton, grabbed his vest and rescued him from the canal.
“Several experiences like that where it’s just moments that you think ‘Well, I’m not going to make it so I might as well make it look good.’”
Helton went back to Iraq for a second tour with the knowledge he had from the first. He took on a leadership role and taught soldiers around him.
He was traveling in a Humvee with his new team soon after their tour began.
“The very first mission they went on with me they were yelling about everything. ‘Car coming!’ ‘Pile of trash on the side the road!’ A bird circling in the air for all I know. I finally started yelling at them and was like, ‘Stop! Stop! Stop! Don’t talk anymore. Don’t say anything else. I will tell you if something is wrong!’”
Helton then noticed his gunner moving his weapon around frantically pointing at cars. “I just grabbed him and was like: ‘Don’t! Just put it down. Let it go.’”
Once they arrived to their destination, Helton confiscated the rounds from the gunner. “It was a .50 caliber. It would have demolished anything he shot at. I said, ‘You can have these back after you start acting like a decent person.’”
Helton explained to his team that they were in a place populated by civilians and not in a battlefield where everyone is trying to kill them. “People live here,” he said. “They drive. There’s 20 something million people in Iraq, so they go visit family. They go to the market. They’re unemployed. They’re looking for jobs. There are dogs that run everywhere. There’s dead animals on the side of the road. There’s trash everywhere. There’s no services here. You weren’t looking for the obvious. You were looking for what changed.”
Helton said it is important for him to share stories from his service. “I learned a long time ago if I boxed things in and just left them there, my friend used to say, ‘The demons would get out,’” he said.
After his service with the Army, Helton became a Hickory police officer in 2014.
The support Helton receives daily from Hickory residents is overwhelming at times. “Almost daily, citizens buy my meal somewhere, even in drive-thru. I’ve had citizens stop me while I’m leaving a restaurant and ask for my check, and I have to tell them someone else already paid it,” he said.