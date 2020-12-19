Area woman named Library Friend of the Year

This past March, during the library’s mandated closure, King was one of two Friends still comfortable handling book donations. Since the library reopened to the public in May, she has ensured that the ongoing book sales at various library branches remain stocked. She has logged approximately 250 hours in the library this year, accepting and sorting through book donations, maintaining the Friends’ bank account, and processing payments to the library for online programming, software, and promotional items. She has also been instrumental in encouraging members to continue meeting via Zoom to keep the group’s work moving forward.

King has a history of driving community engagement and advocacy by supporting the library at Catawba County Board of Commissioners meetings and at municipal council meetings. She also writes letters and makes phone calls to state and local representatives to promote education and library initiatives. When the library welcomes legislators, partners, and stakeholders to its annual Day in the District program, King speaks with visitors, helps host display tables, shares refreshments, and supports the event with funding from the Friends. King tracks purchases, records sales, and maintains inventory of items the Friends sell to patrons, enhancing their experience of the library.