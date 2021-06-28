Area teachers achieve or renew designation

NEWTON — Catawba County Schools congratulates its 11 newly National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs) and its 13 teachers who just renewed their certification.

To earn this prestigious designation, these teachers had to meet the National Board’s standards in their content area, and complete a portfolio showing their ability to meet the rigorous standards, focus on student learning, and become reflective practitioners. It requires more than 400 hours of work to complete the process.

The school district is proud of all of its 157 teachers in Catawba County Schools who have earned this designation. Having more than 20% of its teachers National Board certified gives the district the honor of being named a “National Board Accomplished District.” North Carolina leads the country with 23,090 NBCTs.

Regina Propst and Carla Burns, National Board coordinators for the district, helped the district achieve this designation.

The 11 newly National Board Certified teachers:

Balls Creek Elementary

Christine Lorch

Catawba Elementary

Amber Wilkerson

Challenger High