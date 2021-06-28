Area teachers achieve or renew designation

NEWTON — Catawba County Schools congratulates its 11 newly National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs) and its 13 teachers who just renewed their certification.
To earn this prestigious designation, these teachers had to meet the National Board’s standards in their content area, and complete a portfolio showing their ability to meet the rigorous standards, focus on student learning, and become reflective practitioners. It requires more than 400 hours of work to complete the process.
The school district is proud of all of its 157 teachers in Catawba County Schools who have earned this designation. Having more than 20% of its teachers National Board certified gives the district the honor of being named a “National Board Accomplished District.” North Carolina leads the country with 23,090 NBCTs.
Regina Propst and Carla Burns, National Board coordinators for the district, helped the district achieve this designation.
The 11 newly National Board Certified teachers:
Balls Creek Elementary
Christine Lorch
Catawba Elementary
Amber Wilkerson
Challenger High
Jessica Guyer
Paige Richards
Anissa Wall
River Bend Middle
Crystal Webb
Sherrills Ford Elementary
Jennifer Barrow
Brittany Burgin
St. Stephens Elementary
Kathryn Little
St. Stephens High
Mary Hancock
Tuttle Elementary
Kristian Shoffner
The 12 CCS teachers who renewed their National Board Certification:
Arndt Middle
Jennifer Stodden
Bandys High
Marcia Foster
Ashley Grigg-Love
Central Office
Carla Burns
Clyde Campbell Elementary
Tennille Baker
Lyle Creek Elementary