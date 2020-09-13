Area students can prepare for ACT test

NEWTON — Cooperative Extension is now accepting registration for ASPIRE or ACT Supplemental Preparation In Rural Education program.
By participating in an ASPIRE ACT Class, students will learn the latest tactics and strategies to improve their ACT score, ease test anxiety, increase chances of getting into the college of choice, and qualifying for scholarships.
NC 4-H agents have teamed up to offer ASPIRE classes on different days throughout the school year to help students prepare for the ACT test. All the classes will be offered online, in real time, with trained and experienced 4-H agents providing instruction.
Donna Mull, Catawba County 4-H agent, will be co-teaching a class on Thursdays from 4-5:30 p.m. starting on Oct. 1 and continuing through March 4. Other schedule options include a course offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m. and concluding in November before Thanksgiving; and a session offered two afternoons a week, starting in January and finishing in March. The complete schedule and the online registration is available at https://nc4h.ces.ncsu.edu/2020/09/aspire-virtual-act-prep/. Students will also take four full-length practice tests on Saturdays as part of the course, with the first practice test scheduled prior to the course start date.
Students enrolled in ASPIRE will receive the Princeton Review ACT Study Manual, Princeton Review 1,296 Practice Question Manual, four ACT full-length practice exams with score analysis and breakdown, Princeton Review selective college admissions booklet, and 30 hours of class-time instruction where students will learn test-taking skills. The cost for the course is $75. Scholarships are available, based on financial need.
The ASPIRE program is designed to bridge deficits in rural high school students’ performance on the ACT College Entrance Examination in order to increase the number of students pursuing higher education in agriculture. This is a cooperative initiative through the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State University and North Carolina Cooperative Extension. While the course was designed to assist students especially interested in agriculture-related majors, participation is not limited to those students. Any high school sophomore, junior, or senior may register for ASPIRE.
For more information about ASPIRE, contact Donna Mull with Cooperative Extension at 828-465-8240 or donna_mull@ncsu.edu. Students may register online for the ASPIRE at https://nc4h.ces.ncsu.edu/2020/09/aspire-virtual-act-prep/.
