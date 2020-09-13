Area students can prepare for ACT test

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEWTON — Cooperative Extension is now accepting registration for ASPIRE or ACT Supplemental Preparation In Rural Education program.

By participating in an ASPIRE ACT Class, students will learn the latest tactics and strategies to improve their ACT score, ease test anxiety, increase chances of getting into the college of choice, and qualifying for scholarships.

NC 4-H agents have teamed up to offer ASPIRE classes on different days throughout the school year to help students prepare for the ACT test. All the classes will be offered online, in real time, with trained and experienced 4-H agents providing instruction.

Donna Mull, Catawba County 4-H agent, will be co-teaching a class on Thursdays from 4-5:30 p.m. starting on Oct. 1 and continuing through March 4. Other schedule options include a course offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m. and concluding in November before Thanksgiving; and a session offered two afternoons a week, starting in January and finishing in March. The complete schedule and the online registration is available at https://nc4h.ces.ncsu.edu/2020/09/aspire-virtual-act-prep/. Students will also take four full-length practice tests on Saturdays as part of the course, with the first practice test scheduled prior to the course start date.