Area student takes part in leadership forum

CONOVER — This summer, Carsyn Hartsoe from Conover will join outstanding elementary school students from across the state to take part in an academic and career oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM, taking place in Chapel Hill.

NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Carsyn was nominated to attend the forum by her fifth-grade teacher at Shuford Elementary School. Carsyn received the Principal’s Award in 2021, is a member of the Beta Club, and served as a beacon for the duration of the 2021-2022 school year. Carsyn enjoys being a cheerleader, is passionate about gymnastics and loves volunteering in her church and in the surrounding community. She is looking forward to gaining the hands-on engineering exposure and medical experience that the forum provides.

Amanda Freitag Thomas, senior vice president for Envision, said that at NYLF Pathways to STEM, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in the classroom while gaining exposure to STEM fields and concepts. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, she said.

In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with more than 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world — and themselves — in new ways.