Area seniors will enjoy variety of activities

HICKORY — Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in October including performances by storyteller and musician Michael Reno Harrell at three of the sites. These performances are supported by the United Arts Council of Catawba County through the North Carolina Arts Council, with funding from the state of North Carolina.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave., Newton: Oct. 4, fall crafts with Lynn; Oct. 6, flu shots with Bowman Drug – pre-registration is required; Oct. 11, storytelling and song with Michael Reno Harrell; Oct. 12, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Oct. 13, blood pressure checks and stroke education with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Oct. 18, shopping at Hamrick’s and lunch at Four Peas in a Pod; Oct. 20, music by Seniors on the Move; Oct. 25, cooking demonstration: pumpkin popcorn; Oct. 26, “Schizophrenia and Psychosis” with Vaya Health; Oct. 27, crafts with Amanda Bentley; Oct. 31, fire prevention with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, call Lynn Furr at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St. SW, Hickory: Oct. 3, bingo with Bethel United Methodist Church; Oct. 5, craft: personalize your ghost; Oct. 10, game stations; Oct. 12, chicken noodle soup demo and tasting; Oct. 18, blood pressure checks and stroke education with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Oct. 20, music with Bob Hollar; Oct. 25, “Schizophrenia & Psychosis” with Vaya Health; Oct. 26, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Oct. 27, Kevin Dickey teaching putting/golf techniques; Oct. 31, “Halloween Themed Scene It” with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Suzi Caesar at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory: Oct. 3, music with Charles Ballard; Oct. 4, “Storytelling & Song” with Michael Reno Harrell; Oct. 11, “Schizophrenia and Psychosis” with Vaya Health; Oct. 12, fall arrangements with LaDonna and Cynthia; Oct. 17, bingo; Oct. 18, cooking class: three- ingredient pumpkin cookies; Oct. 20, breakfast at Parkway House and shopping at Walmart; Oct. 24, “Halloween Themed Scene It” with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Oct. 25, blood pressure checks and liver awareness with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Oct. 27, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact LaDonna Ledford at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Oct. 4, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; Oct. 12, craft: gallon jug jack-o-lanterns; Oct. 13, fire prevention with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Oct. 17, bingo; Oct. 18, make and decorate a chocolate cupcake for National Chocolate Cupcake Day; Oct. 19, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Oct. 20, music with Charles Ballard; Oct. 25, "Schizophrenia & Psychosis" with Vaya Health; Oct. 27, music by Sentimental Journey. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St., Maiden: Oct. 4, blood pressure checks and stroke education with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Oct. 5, surreal collaging with Lisa; Oct. 10, “What’s Cooking with Teresa Slaughter – Honey Bun Cake and Apple Cider”, Oct. 11, “Schizophrenia & Psychosis” with Vaya Health; Oct. 18, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Health; Oct. 19, craft with Lisa: buttons on canvas art; Oct. 20, “Storytelling and Song” with Michael Reno Harrell; Oct. 24, fire prevention with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Oct. 25, “Craft with Betty: Indian Corn using Pony Beads”; Oct. 31, Halloween bingo and cake walk. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30 a.m. and noon, Monday – Thursday. Call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.