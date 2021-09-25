Area seniors to enjoy variety of activities

HICKORY — Participants in Seniors Morning Out will enjoy a variety of activities in October including crafting and educational programs.
Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.
Program highlights are as follows:
At the Newton site, at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N. Main Ave., Newton: Oct. 4, cooking class on easy pumpkin bread; Oct. 5, craft class on twine pumpkins; Oct. 12, CARE, Project Lifesaver and other resources with Sandy Austin, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office; Oct. 13, Medicare Open Enrollment information with Vickie Blevins, Catawba County Council on Aging; Oct. 20, bingo; Oct. 25, piano favorites with Barbara Hollo; Oct. 27, “Schizophrenia Psychosis: Can This be Real?” with Vaya Health. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, call Victoria Ramseur at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.
At the West Hickory site, at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St. SW, Hickory: Oct. 7, craft class on fall trees; Oct. 11, fall prevention program with Sarah Stamey, Western Piedmont Council of Governments; Oct. 18, senior-friendly exercise and nutrition with Joshua Page, Hickory Academy of Martial Arts; Oct. 20, CPR, AED and choke training with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County Emergency Services; Oct. 21, pumpkin painting; Oct. 27, cooking class on pumpkin cake. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, call Danielle Hicks at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.
At the East Hickory site, at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave., NE, Hickory: Oct. 5, breast cancer awareness with Lupe Avalos, RN, Catawba Valley Medical Center; Oct. 6, craft class on fall door hanger; Oct. 12, “Schizophrenia Psychosis: Can This be Real?” with Vaya Health; Oct. 19, cooking class featuring Halloween apple recipes; Oct. 20, bingo; Oct. 26, trivia with Jennifer Williams, Patrick Beaver Library; Oct. 27, Qigong with Ruthie Hill. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, call Rita Pritchard at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.
At the Catawba site, at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Oct. 5, shopping at Walmart then Bowling at Pin Station; Oct. 7, breast cancer awareness with Lupe Avalos, RN, CVMC; Oct. 13, fire safety and education with David Pruitt, Catawba County Fire Inspector; Oct. 19, chair exercises; Oct. 21, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; Oct. 25, bingo; Oct. 28, music by Seniors on the Move. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, call Wendy Thomas at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.
At the Maiden site, at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E. Klutz St., Maiden: Oct. 6, autumn trivia; Oct. 7, cooking class on mug cakes; Oct. 12, cooking class on easy eclairs; Oct. 13, breast cancer awareness with Lupe Avalos, RN, CVMC; Oct. 19, pumpkin decorating; Oct. 26, craft class on witchy pinecone owls; Oct. 28, Halloween birthday party. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.
Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday. Call 828-695-5610 if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed in the Catawba and Newton areas to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, call Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.
Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.