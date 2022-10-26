Area seniors invited to participate in drum circle

HICKORY — Area Seniors Morning Out locations are offering the opportunity for those age 60 and older to participate in a drum circle with the Hickory Music Factory.

There is no charge to participate, but reservations are required at least two business days in advance of the drum circle. All drum circles start at 9:45 a.m., and lunch will be provided afterwards.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the drum circle will be at First Presbyterian Church in Newton. Call 828-465-4133 to make your reservation.

On Monday, Nov. 7, the drum circle will be at the West Hickory Senior Center. Call 828-323-8746 to make a reservation.

The drum circle on Wednesday, Nov. 9, will be at First United Methodist Church in Hickory. Call 828-320-5963 to make a reservation.

On Monday, Nov. 14, the drum circle will be at Center United Methodist Church in Catawba. Call 828-320-0434 to make your reservation.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the drum circle will be at the Maiden Community Center. Call 828-320-5966 to make your reservation.

These performances are supported by the United Arts Council of Catawba County through the North Carolina Arts Council, with funding from the State of North Carolina.