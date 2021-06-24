Area Rotary club installs new officers, directors

NEWTON – The Rotary Club of Newton Conover celebrated a new Rotary year on June 23 at Newton City Hall. New officers and directors were installed, a new theme announced, and perfect attendance awards given.
Rotary unites people from all continents and cultures who take action to deliver real, long-term solutions to the world’s most persistent issues. Through volunteering,1.2 million Rotarians nationally and internationally make lifelong friendships that transcend political and cultural boundaries and foster global understanding and respect. This year’s theme is "Serve to Change Lives."
Donald Duncan, Conover City Manager, accepted the presidency of the Rotary Club of Newton Conover from the immediate past president, Mark Robinson. Duncan is a graduate of Appalachian State University and is celebrating his 15th year at the City of Conover.
“This past year was very challenging for Rotary and all service clubs,” Duncan said. “We will continue to adapt, as we have for the past 72 years since this club’s inception, and we will do everything possible to keep the spirit of ‘service above self’ alive in our community. We have a great group of Rotarians ready to serve to change lives.”
Duncan thanked Robinson for his leadership and guidance, as well as board member Bernie Whitmer, who fulfilled his term ending June 30. Two new directors were installed: Dianna Cloninger and Siobhan Loendorf.
The following officers and board members will represent the 2021-2022 Rotary year:
• Donald Duncan, president
• Larry Adams, president nominee
• Joy Cline, secretary
• Corky Upchurch, treasurer
• Gussy Warren, executive secretary
• Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe, director
• Sean Hovis, director
• Dan Timmerman, director
• Dianna Cloninger, director
• Kevin Yoder, director
• Siobhan Loendorf, director
• Mark Robinson, immediate past president
Two Rotarians continued a perfect attendance streak during 2020-2021: Corky Upchurch with 29 years and Dan Timmerman with 44 years of perfect attendance. “These gentlemen have a true commitment to Rotary and its mission of service before self,” said Duncan as he gave each their attendance pins.
Anyone interested in being involved in the Rotary Club of Newton Conover may contact Joy Cline at 828-465-8014.