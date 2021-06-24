Area Rotary club installs new officers, directors

NEWTON – The Rotary Club of Newton Conover celebrated a new Rotary year on June 23 at Newton City Hall. New officers and directors were installed, a new theme announced, and perfect attendance awards given.

Rotary unites people from all continents and cultures who take action to deliver real, long-term solutions to the world’s most persistent issues. Through volunteering,1.2 million Rotarians nationally and internationally make lifelong friendships that transcend political and cultural boundaries and foster global understanding and respect. This year’s theme is "Serve to Change Lives."

Donald Duncan, Conover City Manager, accepted the presidency of the Rotary Club of Newton Conover from the immediate past president, Mark Robinson. Duncan is a graduate of Appalachian State University and is celebrating his 15th year at the City of Conover.

“This past year was very challenging for Rotary and all service clubs,” Duncan said. “We will continue to adapt, as we have for the past 72 years since this club’s inception, and we will do everything possible to keep the spirit of ‘service above self’ alive in our community. We have a great group of Rotarians ready to serve to change lives.”