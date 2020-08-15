Area Rotarians support Fostering Hope Catawba

CONOVER — The Rotary Club of Newton Conover has partnered with Fostering Hope Catawba to supply mattresses for foster families in the county.
Rotarians all over the world identify local issues and use their resources to assist others. This year’s Rotary theme is "Rotary Opens Opportunities." The Rotary Club of Newton Conover chose to gift $500 to help with mattresses for the foster care community in Catawba County.
“Reasons for giving are diverse,” said Mark Robinson, club president. “As Rotarians, we identify concerns broader than our own and we are grateful we can help. Our gift may open opportunities and spark others to give as well.”
With more than 290 children in Catawba County needing foster care and only 35 licensed foster parents, the need is vast for supplies, physical and emotional support, and awareness of the foster care community. Fostering Hope Catawba serves as “The Village” for foster care families.
Fostering Hope Catawba is a ministry of LINC Ministry (Linked In New Creative Ministry), run by a team of foster and adoptive moms who have a passion for children in care and know the needs of foster families. Having a support system is an important piece to the success and longevity of a foster family being able to provide care for children who have come from trauma, and providing support is the goal of Fostering Hope Catawba. Fostering Hope Catawba also strives to connect the greater Catawba County community with the needs of the children in care.
For more information on Fostering Hope Catawba, contact Leeann Setliff at fosteringhopecatawba@gmail.com.
To learn more about becoming a Rotarian, contact Joy Cline, Newton Conover Rotary, 464-0311 Ext.276.
