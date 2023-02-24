CONOVER — The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley recently chartered and inducted 16 new members into a new form of satellite club called an IMPACT club.

Spearheaded by Catawba Valley Rotary’s Membership Chair, Dr. David Peltzer, the new club is based on a new concept in Rotary. The purpose is to provide opportunities to serve for individuals who, because of family, job, or financial commitments, cannot commit to attending traditional meetings or have no interest in doing so.

The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley benefits from having an expanded view into the needs of the community and more hands to help fulfill those needs.

The 16 new members plus three new members who were not able to attend the Feb. 16 induction represent the spectrum that the IMPACT club concept is meant to serve: family members of Rotarians who often are already involved, former Rotarians who were forced to drop out for various reasons, people already active in the community and part of charities that the Catawba Valley Rotary supports, and finally those who simply want to serve in a manner outside of the traditional Rotary format.

IMPACT members are full members of Rotary but will not “meet” in the traditional Rotary fashion but as needed to serve the community.

The induction was held in the studios of Julie Peltzer’s EyePopPhoto in Conover. Tammy Mosteller, district governor of Rotary District 7670, attended, as did Patrick Longano and Katie Tocci of IMPACT by Rotary Club of the Foothills. Longano and Tocci have been instrumental in developing this concept within Rotary and served as advisors in getting a new group established.

Peltzer, past district governor Bill Shillito, and Catawba Valley Rotary Club president Liz Van Horn conducted the induction, with remarks by DG Mosteller, and Longano and Tocci.

The new members are the Rev. Josh Sherfey, Newton First United Methodist; Sarah Pencipe; Cameron Bixby; Sarah Van Horn; former club president Gail Henson; Summer Jenkins and Kim Bolick of The Community Table in Newton; Julie Peltzer; Mary Yount, Downtown Newton Deveopment; Jack Hanigofsky, dentist; Eric Goans, chiropractor; Wendy Hanigofsky; Rebecca Denton; Jessica Laney; Ray Mays; and Shauna Cook. Members of IMPACT unable to attend included Landon Cansler, Christi Sims, and Danny Roseman.

The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley is the organizing sponsor of the annual Charity Chase Half Marathon. It meets at the Narrow Coffee & Nosh in Newton on Thursdays at 7 a.m.