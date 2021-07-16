Area resident earns Girl Scout Gold Award

HICKORY — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont announced that Caroline Wills, Hickory, has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.

Wills, daughter of Ed and Marnie Wills and a member of Girl Scout Troop 2034, worked in partnership with Alexander County Foster Care to provide journals for foster kids to use as a positive coping mechanism.

With her school’s Beta Club, she collected 144 journals, ensuring that every child currently in the Alexander County foster care system received two. Along with the journals, she worked to hand paint more than 60 of them with age-appropriate designs and started a website called The Journaling Corner that contains research on the benefits of journaling, how to use the journals, special prompts and a podcast.

The Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, recognizing girls in grades nine through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable Take Action projects. Each girl must dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to planning and carrying out her project, which must benefit the community and have long-lasting impact.