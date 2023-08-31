HICKORY — Heather Bassett is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. John’s Lutheran Church of Conover had a prayer send-off on Sunday, Aug. 27, for Bassett, who will be leaving this week to serve in Madagascar for two years through the Peace Corps.

“Peace Corps service is a brilliant chance to help the world. I hope to learn from my community and make a positive impact abroad,” Bassett said. “I believe this experience will help me determine my future path, whether going to grad school or traveling to other parts of the world. I am excited to find out!”

The volunteer cohorts are made up of both first-time volunteers and volunteers who were evacuated in early 2020. Upon finishing a three-month training, volunteers will collaborate with their host communities on locally prioritized projects in one of Peace Corps’ six sectors — agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health or youth in development — and all will engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.

Currently, the agency is recruiting volunteers to serve in 59 countries around the world at the request of host country governments, to connect through the Peace Corps’ grassroots approach across communities and cultures. The Peace Corps continues to monitor COVID-19 trends in all of its host countries and will send volunteers to serve as conditions permit. Americans interested in Peace Corps service should apply at www.peacecorps.gov/apply.