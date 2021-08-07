Area man elected chaplain at quadrennial convention

NEWTON — Jerry L. McCombs was elected chaplain during the 12th Quadrennial Connectional Lay Council General Convention of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Atlanta Aug. 1-4.
McCombs is president of the Catawba County Branch, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
He is a member of Mt. Olin AME Zion Church, Statesville District, Western North Carolina Conference, Piedmont Episcopal District.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.