Area man elected chaplain at quadrennial convention
Area man elected chaplain at quadrennial convention

NEWTON — Jerry L. McCombs was elected chaplain during the 12th Quadrennial Connectional Lay Council General Convention of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Atlanta Aug. 1-4.

McCombs is president of the Catawba County Branch, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

He is a member of Mt. Olin AME Zion Church, Statesville District, Western North Carolina Conference, Piedmont Episcopal District.

