Area man completes Ironman triathlon

A neighbor of mine achieved something not too many people accomplish. On Sept. 26 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, he completed an Ironman triathlon.
I’m impressed with folks who run marathons (26.2 miles), so when 51-year-old Eddie Dwiggins, sales manager of Village Motors in Conover, swam 2.4 miles, biked 116 miles, and THEN ran a marathon, all in 15 hours and 40 minutes, I was astounded. Wikipedia says, “[The Ironman triathlon] is considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world.”
When Eddie and I met to talk, I noticed a big Ironman tattoo on his leg. Below the emblem was “IRON SHARPENS IRON.” Eddie had no desire to get a tattoo until he was in the midst of the grueling triathlon and said to himself, “This is so awful that if I make it, I’m going to get the tattoo.”
Eddie explained that the slogan came from Proverbs 27:17: “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” (NIV)
This was Eddie’s second attempt at an Ironman. Two years prior in Chattanooga, he completed the swim and bicycle ride and then had to stop. There are cutoff times for each event, and he didn’t finish in time to start the run. “I was in terrible condition,” he said. “It was 96 degrees and close to 100% humidity.” His legs had cramped unbearably, so much so that when he got off his bicycle and looked at his legs, they appeared to have large worms crawling under the skin. Event volunteers wanted to take him to the medical tent. Eddie declined, saying, “Just give me a Coke.”
Being categorized DNF (did not finish), “made it sweeter coming back,” he reported.
Talking about this year’s Ironman, Eddie said the swimming event was in the Tennessee River; the bicycling portion, which is usually 112 miles, was a little longer due to the course layout; and then there was the long run.
I wondered about mechanical failure during the bike ride. Eddie said participants carry some items, such as tools and inner tubes, and there are people along the course to help with bike repairs. Though he had no problems with his bicycle, there were many who did.
Only official volunteers can render aid. Spectators can’t help. They and fellow athletes can do much for a participant’s mental state, however, just by being there, smiling, waving, and cheering. “This is what is inspirational,” Eddie began. “A day that begins with your goal — what you want to accomplish — ends with about 2,500 people helping each other accomplish their goals. This is part of the iron sharpening iron.”
“If there’s a surprise in the whole thing,” Eddie continued, “it’s how an endurance event turned into a spiritual event. People helping each other. It’s something incredibly rewarding when you’re absolutely exhausted and feel like giving up, but you continue on and are being encouraged at the same time by thousands of people — spectators and participants.”
Eddie said he saw at least a dozen contestants throw up and “complete strangers — participants — stopped to help, sacrificing their time. People rushing over and asking, ‘What do I have that you need? Coke? Crackers?’”
“For the most part, the swimming event goes smoothly,” said Eddie. “A couple hundred volunteers on kayaks and paddle boards are on the river, ready to help.”
For bicycling, a volunteer hands the participant a bag he or she packed pre-Ironman with nutrition, such as sports drinks and powders to add to drinks to provide calories and carbs, and tools. Contestants fill their pockets and stow tools under bike seats and then hand the empty bags to the volunteers.
At the end of the bike course, “a volunteer takes your bike, and another hands you your run bag,” said Eddie. “You go into a tent, take off your [biking] shoes and whatever biking gear you want to — helmet, etc. — and put on running gear, and throw the bike stuff in the empty run bag.” A volunteer takes the bag to a safe location.
Because there are aid stations with nutrition every mile of the race, runners don’t carry much to eat or drink. Eddie did carry a towel. “You sweat a lot and chafe,” he pointed out.
“No electrical devices allowed,” Eddie indicated. “No phones, but you can wear a watch. They don’t want anybody getting coached. You have to do it on your own. So, you’re in your own head the whole time. No music. No words. The whole time you’re thinking about how bad you feel and how much longer it’s going to go on.”
“I wore a helmet biking, a ball cap running, and sunglasses for both,” Eddie added. It was sunny “but perfect this time,” he recalled. “A high of 78 and low humidity.”
“You have 16 hours and 30 minutes to complete [the Ironman],” explained Eddie, who started swimming at 7:45 a.m. At the ten-and-one-half hour mark, or by 6:10 p.m., participants had to have finished swimming and biking. Whatever was left of 16.5 hours was the time they had to finish the marathon. “A lot don’t make it,” Eddie stated, “but most do.” Eddie mentioned that a record number of participants were DNFs in 2019.
“At night, on the run when it’s dark, volunteers serve warm chicken broth,” Eddie recounted. “It soothes your stomach, and the salt in it provides what your body is craving.”
Eddie said mental games “set in early due to cramping” during this year’s event. “Part of you is wondering if you can continue, and part of you is saying, ‘You trained for a year. Keep going.’”
The cramping eased a bit during the run. “At mile 20, I met a stranger, a participant named Casey. We’d just come off a very dark section of the race. Casey looks over and says, ‘I don’t know you, and you don’t know me, but the next 6.2 miles are going to be easier together than by ourselves, so we spent the next 6.2 miles getting to know each other.”
At the same time, a spectator hollered, “You guys realize you only have three percent left? Are you gonna let three percent keep you from being an Ironman today?”
“I looked at Casey and said, ‘I feel like we’re in a movie.’”
“I was so tired and in so much pain, but the last mile, you can hear the finish line: the music and the announcers. Casey and I finished within a minute of each other.”
Crossing the finish line was “an incredible moment,” said Eddie. His wife Kristen was waiting for him. “She held me up until I could find a place to sit.”
Believe it or not, Eddie’s planning to do it all again someday. His training plan, which begins one year prior to the event, is to swim, bike, or run every day and once a week do a four- or five-hour training session — maybe some of all three or one activity for five hours.
You probably have the same question I did: Why? Eddie answered, “I decided to get into better shape, and then the inspiration set in — meeting friends that were into triathlons. I have discovered that I’m a better person all around when I have an audacious physical fitness goal going on. The training for it transcends into other areas of my life.”
Eddie credited Kristen and their sons for giving him the support and motivation he needed to finish an Ironman.
Pre-Ironman, Eddie attached painter’s tape to his bike’s center bar and wrote motivational words: loved ones’ names, scripture, iron sharpens iron, and so forth. Also pre-Ironman, Eddie wrote more than 30 observations the whole process inspired — his own personal aphorisms, such as “action comes before motivation or inspiration,” “happiness is found in the pursuit,” “how you do anything is how you do everything,” “real living begins when you become a part of something bigger than yourself,” and “we don’t rise to the level of our expectations; we fall to the level of our training.”
That iron sharpening iron notion has got some real truth to it. Congratulations, Eddie.
