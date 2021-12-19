Area man completes Ironman triathlon

Eddie said he saw at least a dozen contestants throw up and “complete strangers — participants — stopped to help, sacrificing their time. People rushing over and asking, ‘What do I have that you need? Coke? Crackers?’”

“For the most part, the swimming event goes smoothly,” said Eddie. “A couple hundred volunteers on kayaks and paddle boards are on the river, ready to help.”

For bicycling, a volunteer hands the participant a bag he or she packed pre-Ironman with nutrition, such as sports drinks and powders to add to drinks to provide calories and carbs, and tools. Contestants fill their pockets and stow tools under bike seats and then hand the empty bags to the volunteers.

At the end of the bike course, “a volunteer takes your bike, and another hands you your run bag,” said Eddie. “You go into a tent, take off your [biking] shoes and whatever biking gear you want to — helmet, etc. — and put on running gear, and throw the bike stuff in the empty run bag.” A volunteer takes the bag to a safe location.

Because there are aid stations with nutrition every mile of the race, runners don’t carry much to eat or drink. Eddie did carry a towel. “You sweat a lot and chafe,” he pointed out.