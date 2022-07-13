 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Lions plan cornhole tournament

HICKORY — The West Hickory VIP Lions Club invites people of all ages to come out for a fun cornhole toss tournament on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Highland Recreation Center, 1451 Eighth Street Drive NE, Hickory.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The entry fee to play will be $5. Organizers accept cash or check, and checks should be made payable to West Hickory VIP Lions Club. Send your entry fee with your name to Mary Carlyle, 924 Twelfth St., NE, Hickory, NC 28601, by Sept. 12. The club will also be selling hot dogs for $2, hamburgers for $3, drinks or water for $1 each, and combination plates for $8. The winner will receive a prize.

For more information, call Carlyle at 828-310-8976. 

