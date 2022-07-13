Area Lions plan cornhole tournament

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The entry fee to play will be $5. Organizers accept cash or check, and checks should be made payable to West Hickory VIP Lions Club. Send your entry fee with your name to Mary Carlyle, 924 Twelfth St., NE, Hickory, NC 28601, by Sept. 12. The club will also be selling hot dogs for $2, hamburgers for $3, drinks or water for $1 each, and combination plates for $8. The winner will receive a prize.