Area Lions help keep food pantries stocked

BETHLEHEM — Lions have been at work during this pandemic buying, collecting and delivering food to area food pantries.

Recently the Lions of Bethlehem joined with the Long View Lions and the Claremont Lions to purchase pallets of food from MDI to be distributed to the food panties in their service areas in Catawba County and Alexander County.

Individual Bethlehem Lions have been buying up dry goods and paper products to distribute as well. The Bethlehem Lions delivered to Mt. Pisgah Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Bethlehem (740 pounds from pallet and 50 pounds from its members); Hiddenite Community Helpers Food Pantry in Hiddenite (740 pounds from pallet and 50 pounds from members); and Christian Crisis Center of Alexander County in Taylorsville (296 pounds from pallet and 50 pounds from members). The numbers quoted are an approximation based on the size of delivery to Mt Pisgah.

The Long View Lions donated their pallet (approximately 1,800 pounds) to the Salvation Army and Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard campus and the Claremont Lions donated theirs to a food bank in Catawba.

This was the third food drive of 2020 for these Lions. Total food donated this year is estimated to be close to 10 tons of food. Thanks to all the Lions who participated. For more information on Lionism or in joining its cause, contact Danny Seaver, dwseaver@aol.com or call 828-322-5155.