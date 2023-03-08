NEWTON — The Catawba Lions clubs are sponsoring a Port-A-Chicken fundraiser on Friday, March 10, from 11 a.m. until sold out at First United Methodist Church, 300 North Main St. in Newton.

To place an advance order, call 828-994-3858. Cost per plate is $12, which includes half a chicken, baked beans and slaw. No beverage or dessert provided. Make your checks payable to Newton Lions Club.

This fund raiser is cosponsored by Balls Creek, Claremont, Conover, Newton, and St. Stephens, and West Hickory VIP Lions Clubs. Proceeds from fundraiser will support the NC Lions VIP (Visually Impaired Persons) Fishing Tournament.