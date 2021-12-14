 Skip to main content
Area Kiwanians distribute dictionaries to students
dictionaries

Shown are Steve Aaron, Larry Clark, Rick Foster, Matt Trayler, Fred Hollar, Landon Lane, Carl Starnes, Teresa Foster, Mark Walters.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY — The Kiwanis Club of Hickory has been busy distributing dictionaries to all third-graders in Catawba County schools and all third-graders and fourth-graders in the Hickory City Schools.

The Hickory City Schools’ third-graders did not get dictionaries last year, so all were caught up this year. The students are always excited to receive these dictionaries as the Kiwanis Club of Hickory has been doing this now for more than 20 years.

Kiwanians met at the Salvation Army warehouse on Dec. 7 to stamp, sort, count, and box the dictionaries for distribution out to the schools for nearly 2,000 students this year. Did you get yours in the third grade? Interested in Kiwanis? Contact Danny Seaver for more information, at 828-322-5155 or dwseaver@aol.com.

