Area handbell ensemble accepting new ringers

HICKORY — Hickory Rings! is accepting new ringers, with rehearsals beginning Thursday, Jan. 12, and spring concerts March 28 and March 30. Hickory Rings! has two ensembles, one utilizing three octaves and the other using six octaves. The ensembles perform differing levels of music.

Hickory Rings! was formed in April 2012 from the vision of local handbell/music directors desiring to have a stellar ensemble performing the finest in existing and new handbell repertoire. The group includes musicians from Catawba, Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Lincoln counties.

For more information about playing with Hickory Rings!, contact Mike Watson at mikewatson3737@yahoo.com.