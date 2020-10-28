Area Girl Scout earns her Gold Award

HICKORY — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont announced that Emily Dotson, Catawba, has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.

Dotson, daughter of Anthony and Leigh Dotson and a member of Girl Scout Troop 10082, made cots for animals in local animal shelters to help prevent them from getting kennel cough while in the facility. She also created SARDS (sudden acquired retinal degenerative syndrome) cards for shelters to educate adoptive parents, as well as employees of the shelters, about this disease in animals.

The Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, recognizing girls in grades nine through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable Take Action projects. Each girl must dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to planning and carrying out her project, which must benefit the community and have long-lasting impact.