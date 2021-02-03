Area foundation focuses on leaders

HICKORY — “In order for a community to flourish, it must have strong leaders.” This was the message shared at the 2021 Legacy Leaders Dinner Banquet, a gathering of area leaders from business, nonprofit, education, faith and the public sectors.

The event was hosted by The Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation, a nonprofit that provides leadership development and executive coaching for leaders in local organizations including Safe Harbor, the YMCA, Hickory Public Schools, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Foundation president, Chad Hall, thanked those in attendance for their ongoing support of the foundation and its mission to “make life better for every person in the Catawba Valley by strengthening our leaders.” K&M Collision provided financial underwriting for the banquet, which was held at Lake Hickory Country Club.

Speakers included Nate Horne, director of Valley Haven Camp and Retreat, who shared how the coaching he’s received from the foundation has helped him as a leader. “Leadership is a lonely, challenging endeavor. Our community is blessed to have an organization whose sole purpose is to support, encourage, and equip leaders," he said.

According to Hall, the banquet serves to raise funding and build momentum for the foundation, which in 2020 provided coaching services to 50 area leaders and conducted leadership training with 100 students in three area high schools. Learn more at www.catawbaleadership.org.