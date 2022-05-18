Area educator receives state DAR recognition

HICKORY — The John Hoyle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) announced that Jerry Willard, the chapter’s 2022 Outstanding Teacher of American History winner, has been selected as the North Carolina State DAR Outstanding Teacher of American History. Willard was recognized at the DAR state conference in Raleigh on April 23 and will be eligible for national DAR recognition.

Willard began his teaching career in 1971 in rural Warren County, teaching social studies and U.S. history. He taught at Newton-Conover Junior High from 1977 to 1981 and at Newton-Conover High School for nine years. He was an honors/AP program teacher at Wando High School in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, for five years before returning to Newton in 2005 to become the principal and lead teacher of Newton-Conover Health Science High School, now Discovery High School.

In 2010, he was hired to be the principal of University Christian Early College High School, located on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University. While serving as principal, he also taught numerous classes. Over the span of his career, Willard has taught courses in United States history, social studies, civics, economics, sociology, American government and politics, and religion.

In addition, he has coached numerous athletic and debate teams and served as mentor to many of his students. He has been awarded Teacher of the Year in every school system in which he has taught. Throughout his illustrious 50-year career in education as a teacher, coach, principal, and debate advisor, he has positively impacted and influenced many of the young people in the community.

DAR represents one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the United States and one of the world’s largest women’s organizations. Membership is open to women who can prove lineal descent from a patriot from the American Revolution. More information is available at www.dar.org.