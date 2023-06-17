HICKORY — On Sunday,

June 18, the men of McQueen Chapel United Methodist Church and Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church will celebrate Father’s Day with guest speakers.

Robert Long Sr. will be the speaker for McQueen Chapel at the 9 a.m. morning service. He is the senior deacon for Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Hickory. He is also a retired educator of Hickory Public Schools for 33 years. He served in many positions including coaching sports, counselor of at-risk students, dean of students, director of night school, and director of summer youth employment program. In his retirement, Long teaches Sunday school and Bible study at Mt. Zion. Additionally, he has been guest instructor for the United Methodist Men at McQueen Chapel UM Church and has taught a series of lessons on “Man After God’s Own Heart.”

Long and his wife of 43 years, Ursula, have four children: Robert Jr., Dena, Roddy and Erica. McQueen Chapel UMC is located at 229 Sixth Ave. Drive SW, Conover.

At 11 a.m., the congregation at Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church will receive a message from Professor Kermit Moss of Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary in Columbia, S.C.

He previously served as interim director for the Center for Black Church Studies at Princeton Theological Seminary where he is currently in the final stages of doctoral studies in practical theology. The Rev. Moss holds the Master of Divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary and graduated summa cum laude from Long Island University Brooklyn, with a BA in political science. He has served as senior pastor of churches in Manhattan, the South Bronx and Paterson, N.J.

He is married to the Rev. Antoinette Gaboton-Moss. Their three children are Kermit Jr., Sebastian and Chloe.

Hartzell Church is at 465 S. Center St. in Hickory.

Both services are open to the public. The United Methodist Men of Hartzell and McQueen invite all friends and family members to attend.

The Rev. Cassandra Rawls is pastor of both congregations.