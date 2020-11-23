Area artists featured at NC Visitor Center

WILKESBORO — Artists affiliated with the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center are featured in a display at the Northwest North Carolina Visitor Center on U.S. 421 in Wilkesboro through December.
Since its inception, this visitor center serves as a “gateway” to western North Carolina and serves the public with travel and tourism information. Part of the features include calling attention to the talents of artists in the counties that touch this western North Carolina organization.
During the featured time the public will be able to view the work of painter Lucille Earp, mixed media artist Carolyn Valcourt, leatherworker Yolanda Prince, woodcarver James Drum, potter Stan Holt, nature photographer Teresa Arrington, and quilter Martha Hines.
All of these artists have had their work featured in the Lucas Mansion Gallery and some operate out of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Educational Center’s facilities.
The work annually curated by Allison Houchins, Director of Education at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center, is representative of the talents that are part of the area’s identity. One of the roles of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is to identify and promote artists within the region.
“We are delighted to highlight and help propel artists along their way," Houchins said. In addition to the Visitor Center exhibit, the Hiddenite Center provides opportunities through the Emerging Artists feature, annual regional arts competitions for youth and adults, Lucas Mansion Gallery exhibits, online exhibits and competitions, assistance through the Regional Artists & Presenters Grant, Summer on the Square concerts for regional bands, performance features at the Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts, and connecting artists and performers to our school programming.
“The role of the artist in a community in invaluable — to enrich and bring a depth to appreciating one’s home territory, is priceless," Houchins said.
The Northwest North Carolina Visitor Center is open daily and is free and open to the public. Consult their website for specific hours. Additionally, the Alexander County “welcome mat” is thrown out further as Perry Lowe Apple Orchards provided individually bagged apples to all visitors this month.
For questions or more information, contact Houchins at 828-632-6966, or email at info@hiddenitearts.org.
