Architectural survey underway in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE — The North Carolina Historic Preservation Office (HPO) is conducting a comprehensive architectural survey of historic buildings, structures, and sites within the town limits of Taylorsville in Alexander County.
Work on the survey began on Aug. 9 and is being conducted by Audrey Thomas, Architectural Survey Specialist in the Western Office of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources in Asheville.
The Alexander County Historic Preservation Committee, which was established in 2019 by the Alexander County Board of Commissioners, has been working hand-in-hand with the State Historic Preservation Office to get local properties identified as potential sites to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Members include Chairman Larry Yoder, Vice-Chairman Lee Sharpe, Helen Chestnut, Nancy Coley, and Betty Long. Connie Kincaid serves as the staff liaison.
Larry Yoder, who serves as Chairman of the Board of Commissioners and the Historic Preservation Committee, said he is excited to see substantial progress occurring after the committee’s three years of work.
“The Alexander County Historic Preservation Committee has been diligently working to develop a plan to identify historic properties within the county. This architectural survey is a big step for our community and our property owners,” Yoder said. “Historic designation is an honor, meaning the community believes the architecture, history, and character of the area are worthy of recognition and protection. I’m proud of the work that is being done to preserve our history here in Alexander County.”
Scheduled for completion this fall, the project involves the documentation of approximately 130 buildings and structures built prior to 1975 throughout the town. Thomas was in Taylorsville for fieldwork in the commercial and residential areas of town Aug. 9-13 and will return for follow-up fieldwork as needed. She also will meet with representatives of the county and town, as well as local historians.
In addition to documenting properties with photographs, written descriptions, and oral and archival history, Thomas will identify properties that appear to be potentially eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, either individually or as districts. Properties that are found to be potentially eligible for the National Register would also be potentially eligible for state and federal tax credits for certified historic rehabilitation. The project will culminate in a final report that analyzes the town’s history through the lens of its historic architecture.
At the conclusion of the project, the HPO will share the digital files with the local Historic Preservation Committee and the town. Public access to the information will be available through HPOWEB, the HPO’s geographic information system, which is accessible online at http://gis.ncdcr.gov/hpoweb. The survey material will facilitate the environmental review necessary for state and federal undertakings and will aid in planning for future economic and community development projects. Survey products also will be useful for the continued development of heritage tourism programs in Taylorsville.
For more information on the comprehensive architectural survey of Taylorsville, contact Audrey Thomas, Architectural Survey Specialist serving the 25-county western region for the North Carolina Historic Preservation Office, at audrey.thomas@ncdcr.gov or 828-250-3107.
For more information about the Alexander County Historic Preservation Committee and its efforts, contact Connie Kincaid at ckincaid@alexandercountync.gov or 828-352-7757.