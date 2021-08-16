Architectural survey underway in Taylorsville

Scheduled for completion this fall, the project involves the documentation of approximately 130 buildings and structures built prior to 1975 throughout the town. Thomas was in Taylorsville for fieldwork in the commercial and residential areas of town Aug. 9-13 and will return for follow-up fieldwork as needed. She also will meet with representatives of the county and town, as well as local historians.

In addition to documenting properties with photographs, written descriptions, and oral and archival history, Thomas will identify properties that appear to be potentially eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, either individually or as districts. Properties that are found to be potentially eligible for the National Register would also be potentially eligible for state and federal tax credits for certified historic rehabilitation. The project will culminate in a final report that analyzes the town’s history through the lens of its historic architecture.