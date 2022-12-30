Arches, App State and more: A look at the stories that shaped Catawba County in 2022

Twenty twenty-two was a year of dramatic rises and spectacular falls in Catawba County.

There was the emergence of Appalachian State University in Hickory as the university moved forward with plans for a new four-year university campus at the former Corning Optical Communications headquarters off U.S. 321.

Noteworthy was the ascendancy of three outsider school board candidates who won convincing victories on a platform of removing certain books they deemed inappropriate from school libraries.

Catawba County’s profile also rose in early November upon news that technology giant Microsoft intends to invest $1 billion in the county to build four new data centers in the next decade.

Then there were the great falls — the collapse of Hickory’s large wooden arches only months after they were placed above one of the city’s busiest highways and the downfall of a former CEO and a former county official who were sentenced to prison for embezzlement and bribery, respectively.

Here’s a look at these five stories that shaped Catawba County in 2022:

Hickory arch collapse prompts lawsuits







They were supposed to be a landmark that embodied the spirit of revitalization that has been the mantra of Hickory leaders in recent years.

However, the Hickory arches’ status as a symbol of renewal would prove to be short-lived.

The 40-ton, $750,000 arches fell apart shortly after midnight on Feb. 18, only a few months after they were installed.

The arches fell onto an adjacent bridge and N.C. 127 below. There were no deaths or injuries.

The collapse closed the pedestrian bridge over N.C. 127 for several months. The bridge has since reopened.

The arch collapse came less than a year after workers had to suspend installation of the second arch for what was described as a splintering. The beam was repaired using adhesive materials.

Little information about the arch collapse was available initially and City Manager Warren Wood told the council in March that the city would stop answering questions about the collapse, suggesting that doing so might jeopardize the city’s ability to be compensated for the loss.

By April, the city had filed suit against general contractor Neill Grading & Construction Co. and subcontractors Dane Construction and Western Wood Structures, alleging their negligence and breaches of contractual obligations caused the arch collapse.

The city later added Paul Gilham, the principal engineer for Western Wood, to the lawsuit. Gilham was named after a report conducted by an expert for Neill Grading found that Gilham had created a faulty design for the structure.

The author of the report also said they filed a complaint against Gilham with the North Carolina Board of Examiners for Engineers and Surveyors.

The three companies have all denied fault in the arch collapse and have filed various claims against one another. These lawsuits remain unresolved.

Appalachian State pushes forward with Hickory Campus







Appalachian State University first announced its plans to open a campus in Hickory in late 2021.

By February 2022, they were ready to make a commitment: There will be a four-year university campus complete with students and teachers in Hickory beginning in fall 2023.

In the time since the university made that announcement, it has received $9 million in state appropriations for the first phase of renovations at the campus site.

The funding came a few months after North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and other legislators toured the campus.

During that tour, Appalachian State Associate Vice Chancellor of Facilities Management Nick Katers listed some of the needed upgrades at the building: new carpet, paint, electrical, plumbing and ventilation systems, improved energy efficiency and potentially some asbestos removal.

Moore came away impressed from the visit, heralding it as “one of the deals of the deals of the century” and calling it a great value for taxpayers.

In July, the university convened an advisory council of elected officials, government managers and various private sector figures to assist in planning the course offerings for the new campus.

In October, the university announced that business, health care and education will be among the programs offered at the new campus.

Hickory also was able to revel in some of the celebrating that occurred in September after the App State Mountaineers football team scored an upset victory over Texas A&M.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” decided to go to Boone to tape their show the weekend after the win over Texas A&M. The GameDay bus stopped in Hickory on its way up the mountain, drawing a small crowd.

Book-challenging candidates win big

Michelle Teague started off the year as grandmother seeking to have 24 books removed from the libraries of Catawba County Schools because of what she has described as inappropriate sexual content.

By year’s end, she had taken a seat on the school board and is now in a position to directly shape the district’s policy concerning books.

Teague’s challenge of the 24 books triggered a review process in which a committee reads through the books to determine what should be done with them. The committee is working its way through the list of the challenged books.

Her efforts also triggered opposition, with a group known as the Catawba Freedom Readers forming to oppose the removal of the books. Members of the Freedom Readers argued the push to remove books will negatively harm LGBT and other minority students who find acceptance through the books.

Teague filed to run for the school board and emerged as a top vote-getter in a field that included 12 candidates, three of whom were incumbents.

All three incumbents who sought reelection — Leslie Barnette, Glenn Fulbright and Becky Brittain — defended the school’s existing process for reviewing books. Barnette was the only one of the three to win reelection.

Joining Teague on the school board were Don Sigmon and Tim Settlemyre, two other candidates who indicated they wanted to see certain books removed from school libraries.

At the conclusion of their first meeting — a meeting in which several members of the Freedom Readers voiced opposition to book removal — Teague, Settlemyre and Sigmon indicated they would take some time to get used to their new roles before pushing any changes to the book policies.

Microsoft announces plans for $1 billion investment

Executives from Microsoft came to Hickory in November to announce plans to invest $1 billion and build four data centers in Catawba County over the next decade.

The executives were flanked by officials from Catawba County, Hickory, Conover and Maiden, who all approved tax incentives for the project. The county’s incentive alone is currently estimated at around $16 million.

The data centers themselves will be located in Hickory, Newton and Conover. The company’s commitment also included the creation of at least 50 new jobs.

Microsoft executive Paul Englis said the company likely will be obtaining the needed permits within the next year and looks to begin construction within the next two to three years.

Catawba County Economic Development Corporation President Scott Millar said the Microsoft project “was by far more convoluted, more involved and took much more time than any project I’ve ever worked on.”

The agreement involved working with multiple jurisdictions and land owners to square away all the details for the project.

Millar said local officials had conversations with Microsoft back in 2010, early in the county’s effort to position itself as a prime location for data centers.

The discussions that ultimately led to the $1 billion investment started in 2021 and gained momentum this year as the development corporation worked with the company and local officials to assure the appropriate sites were available.

Millar said the presence of companies such as Microsoft, in conjunction with established fiber optic and communications firms such as Corning and CommScope, raises the profile of the region and helps the county diversify the local economy.

“Having those industries, I think, will help us have a long-term economic balance that we have been looking for,” Millar said.

Legal cases put spotlight on corruption







In January, Donna Steele pleaded guilty to embezzling millions of dollars from her former company.

Her admission represented a tremendous fall for a woman who had served as the CEO of TIGRA USA, a German tool component company with a location in Hickory. She used more than $15 million in company money to finance a lavish lifestyle.

Trips and luxury jewelry were among the items Steele purchased with money she stole from the company where she worked.

Steele is now set to serve eight years in federal prison and is scheduled to report there in 2023. She’s also required to pay $17 million in restitution, though TIGRA CEO Bernd Motzer acknowledged the chances of the company receiving that total were remote.

Speaking at Steele’s sentencing, Motzer said she nearly bankrupted the company.

The courtroom was packed with both TIGRA employees and representatives on one side and family and friends of Steele on the other, with the judge noting that it was unusual to see that number of people present for sentencing.

Steele was the first person from Catawba County to travel down to the federal courthouse in Charlotte in 2022, but she was not the last.

In February, a few weeks after Steele’s guilty plea, former Catawba County Utilities Director Barry Edwards was charged with taking part in a bribery scheme in which he accepted tens of thousands of dollars in gifts from a contractor who did business with the county.

Those gifts took the form of pricey dinners and outings to baseball games.

Edwards pleaded guilty in February and was sentenced in July to 366 days in prison and ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution. He is currently incarcerated in South Carolina, according to federal prison records.

Another county official, Register of Deeds Donna Spencer, has pending charges against her in state court.

Spencer is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from her office by claiming compensation for time in which she did not work and for taking office supplies for her own personal use.

Spencer maintains her innocence and has continued to hold her position. She’s up for election and declared her intent to run for reelection.

Whether she will be able to continue to hold office in the future will depend on whether she can avoid a felony conviction in this case.

Blair Cody, Spencer’s attorney, is skeptical of the charges, questioning how a salaried employee can be guilty of effectively stealing time.

She is next due in court in February.