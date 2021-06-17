Archaeology returns to Burke County

MORGANTON — After a pandemic-induced cancellation in 2020, Burke County’s Berry archaeology site is once again the focus of the Warren Wilson College Archaeology Field School this June.

More than 50 students from around the country are gathered to learn their craft under the direction of archaeologists from Warren Wilson College, Tulane University, the University of Michigan, UNC-Chapel Hill, and Harvard University.

The Berry site (just north of Morganton) is the location of the sixteenth-century Native American town of Joara, whose people are ancestors to the modern Catawba, Sara, and Cheraw tribes of North and South Carolina. In late December 1566, Spanish soldiers under the command of Captain Juan Pardo, arrived at the native town and proceeded to build a settlement called Fort San Juan. Fort San Juan represents the earliest European settlement in the interior of the United States, 40 years before Jamestown and nearly 20 years before the “Lost Colony” at Roanoke. The discovery of Fort San Juan in 2013 was named as one of the “Top 100 Discoveries” of the year by Discovery Magazine and in November 2019, the project archaeologists received a Discovery Award for their book, "The Limits of Empire: Colonialism and Household Practice at the Berry Site, 1566-1568," at the international Shanghai Archaeology Forum in Shanghai, China.