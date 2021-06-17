Archaeology returns to Burke County

MORGANTON — After a pandemic-induced cancellation in 2020, Burke County’s Berry archaeology site is once again the focus of the Warren Wilson College Archaeology Field School this June.
More than 50 students from around the country are gathered to learn their craft under the direction of archaeologists from Warren Wilson College, Tulane University, the University of Michigan, UNC-Chapel Hill, and Harvard University.
The Berry site (just north of Morganton) is the location of the sixteenth-century Native American town of Joara, whose people are ancestors to the modern Catawba, Sara, and Cheraw tribes of North and South Carolina. In late December 1566, Spanish soldiers under the command of Captain Juan Pardo, arrived at the native town and proceeded to build a settlement called Fort San Juan. Fort San Juan represents the earliest European settlement in the interior of the United States, 40 years before Jamestown and nearly 20 years before the “Lost Colony” at Roanoke. The discovery of Fort San Juan in 2013 was named as one of the “Top 100 Discoveries” of the year by Discovery Magazine and in November 2019, the project archaeologists received a Discovery Award for their book, "The Limits of Empire: Colonialism and Household Practice at the Berry Site, 1566-1568," at the international Shanghai Archaeology Forum in Shanghai, China.
The history of the indigenous people of Joara and their relations with invading Spanish soldiers at Fort San Juan represents a complex and compelling story that is little known by most Americans but is so significant for understanding our indigenous and colonial history. In fact, this history is important not just to know the past but to realize how our country is still influenced by the founding of the fort and its subsequent destruction by the Joaran people. It is not unlike colonial episodes across the entire country; it’s a story of colonial tragedy but also of resilience as testified by the modern Catawba, Sara, and Cheraw tribes.
The Exploring Joara Foundation (EJF, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization) was founded in 2009 to engage the public in the archaeology of the Carolinas with an emphasis on the Berry site and the story of Joara and Fort San Juan. EJF’s primary mission is to provide culture heritage programming for the public. The group offers programs for school groups, civic organizations, local visitors, and tourists at the Berry archaeology site, at its Living History Village at Catawba Meadows Recreation Park in Morganton, and in schools. The group offers summer camps, and opportunities for the public to engage in actual archaeological investigations. Programming focuses on the archaeology of the Berry site, Native American history and culture, and the story of early Spanish colonial activity in the Carolinas.
Since 2009, EJF has delivered programs for more than 27,000 school children, residents, and visitors.
In 2019, EJF volunteers worked with 15 school groups from five different counties and two states, reaching nearly 700 children. It hosted 139 participants at 12 Berry site “Dig Days” and 16 Wall Center “Lab Nights.” Its annual meeting, Berry Site Field Day, and several other presentations drew nearly 700 folks. All in all, in 2019 EJF volunteers met with nearly 1,500 people to share its story.
Over the past 15 months EJF has been unable to offer programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Programming was basically shut down. The organization is now planning public events again and hopes to work with local schools in the fall. EJF is also partnering with the Foothills Conservancy to survey the area of the proposed Oak Hill Park for archaeological and historic resources and looks forward to continuing its work with the City of Morganton in the Living History Village at the Catawba Meadows Recreation Park.
EJF is pleased to welcome the archaeologists back to the Berry site and looks forward to learning about their new discoveries.
EJF members are celebrating the 20th archaeological season at the Berry site by inviting the community to join them on Saturday, June 19, from 1-5 p.m. at Fonta Flora’s Whippoorwill Farm.
There will be artifacts and exhibits from the Berry site and a chance to meet and talk with archaeologists. Food trucks will be on site and Fonta Flora’s beers, as well as old and new friends. Fonta Flora is donating a portion of the day’s beverage sales proceeds to Exploring Joara Foundation.
Whippoorwill Farm is at 6751 N.C. 126, Nebo, (828-475-7501). The Farm is just north of the Lake James State Park on N.C. 126.